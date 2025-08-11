Charles Leclerc does not see himself anywhere else than at Ferrari. But does that suggest he is too comfortable there?

That may be the case according to 1996 World Champion Damon Hill.

Is Charles Leclerc ‘too comfortable’ at Ferrari?

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Leclerc is very much Ferrari born and bred. A graduate of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Leclerc debuted in Formula 1 with Sauber in 2018. After one season with the Ferrari-powered team, he was promoted to Scuderia Ferrari. Since then, he has won eight grands prix.

But the dream scenario of winning the World Championship in red has never been within reach.

So as Ferrari’s title chase fell flat in the early stages of F1 2025, and Leclerc’s frustrations grew, speculation began linking him with a move away from the team.

Leclerc was quick to shut that idea down.

“I’m very surprised. I have no idea where it’s coming from, so I’d rather just ignore it,” he told media including PlanetF1.com at the Canadian Grand Prix when pressed on rumours regarding his Ferrari future.

“But I’ve never said anything of this in the last few races. If anything, I keep saying how much I love the team and how much I want to bring back Ferrari to the top. So I was just surprised.”

Leclerc went on to make a clear statement over his Ferrari future when speaking to The Times. Not only did he stress his continued commitment to Ferrari, Leclerc also said he may see out his F1 career as a Ferrari driver.

“My contract is still very much there for quite a few years,” he said.

“I’ve always said how much I love this team, and at the moment my only obsession is to try and bring Ferrari back to the top. That’s with Fred [Vasseur, Ferrari team principal] and Lewis [Hamilton].

“At the moment I don’t see myself anywhere else other than Ferrari. It is very possible that this would be the case for me [to end his career there].”

Such loyalty is commendable, though Hill fears Leclerc may be “too comfortable” in his seat at Ferrari.

“Charles Leclerc is super-talented, super-quick,” Hill said of the Monegasque driver when speaking with the Guardian.

“But he’s maybe too comfortable in the Ferrari.”

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc head-to-head in F1 2025

F1 2024 saw the Constructors’ title race between McLaren and Ferrari go all the way to the final round in Abu Dhabi. McLaren prevailed, and in F1 2025, has emerged as the cream of the crop. That has put Ferrari’s championship aspirations on hold for another year.

The Drivers’ Championship battle has become a two-horse race between McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Piastri leads the way by nine points.

“Oscar Piastri is interesting,” Hill commented. “He has a calmness and confidence in himself that’s not overstated.”

That calmness and confidence will be put to the test unlike ever before over the last 10 rounds of the season, with Piastri or Norris set to secure a maiden World Championship.

For Leclerc, he and Ferrari will hope F1 2026 is the year as sweeping regulation changes arrive.

