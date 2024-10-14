While Charles Leclerc sees a “realistic” chance for Ferrari to challenge for F1 2025 title glory, the United States GP will be a crucial measuring stick for that goal.

Ferrari has not had the most consistent of seasons in F1 2024, but the Scuderia are now making strong progress in bucking that trend with Leclerc having made the podium four times in his last five races, that featuring his Monza victory to delight the Tifosi.

Austin will tell Ferrari how much they really improved

Singapore brought an end to the Leclerc and Ferrari podium streak, though it was a race which they should have been winning on pace, according to their former driver Fernando Alonso.

However, Leclerc believes the upcoming United States Grand Prix, where Ferrari are planning to introduce their final upgrade for the SF-24, will be the true test of their progress.

Asked after finishing runner-up to Oscar Piastri in Baku whether Ferrari could now fight for the win at every race, Leclerc replied: “Not yet.

“I think Baku, Monza and probably Singapore as well. These three races have very specific characteristics for cars. So we’ve got to wait maybe for Austin that will be a bit more of a normal track again to understand whether we’ve done the steps forward we expected.”

And Leclerc will be hoping that progress is confirmed at COTA, as he has been speaking of a possible F1 2025 title challenge for Ferrari, in a major boost for his future team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who makes the move from Mercedes next season.

Addressing what is to come for Ferrari as he spoke to The Race and ESPN, Leclerc said: “We are seeing quite a lot of gains. We just need time to bring those upgrades on the car.”

And so asked if that makes it realistic for Ferrari to challenge for the title in F1 2025, Leclerc replied: “Yes. It is. That will be the headline!

“Obviously it is a constant process that keeps evolving and the goal is to always make it better.

“So I would say that ’25 will be good, ’26 will be better and ’27 will be even better and we optimise everything. But it’s all relative.

“There is not one team that is getting worse from one year to the other. It’s how much of a step forward the others have done.

“But on our side I have zero doubts that we will make a step forward next year and another one the year after.”

As for the F1 2024 standings, Leclerc sits P3 in the Drivers’ Championship, 34 points behind Lando Norris and 86 off leader Max Verstappen.

