Charles Leclerc enters ‘villain era’ as cameras capture Canada paddock moment

Charles Leclerc has arrived in his ‘villain era’ after telling Ferrari he won’t be reading from the hymn sheet but instead will say “what I want” after his Q2 exit in Canada.

Arriving at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for round nine of the F1 2024 World Championship on the back of his Monaco Grand Prix victory, much had been said about Ferrari’s title credentials.

Ferrari fail to make it past Q2 in Canada

Although still behind Red Bull, Leclerc was just 31 points adrift of Max Verstappen after Monte Carlo with Ferrari a mere 24 points down on Red Bull in the race for the teams’ title.

From ‘favourites’ for Canada to ‘F1 2024 title fight’, the keywords – and expectations – rang out loud.

And then Ferrari fumbled.

Neither Leclerc nor Carlos Sainz progressed out of Q2 on Saturday where they were less than a tenth down on P10 in that segment, qualifying in 11th and 12th places.

Taking part in the obligatory post-session media commitments, Leclerc was shown the hymn sheet from which to preach by Ferrari. He made his thoughts on that abundantly clear.

Showing him the key notes, he told the Ferrari press officer “I will say what I want” and promptly did just that.

“Wow he’s in his villain era,” one fan replied to the video while another stated that it was “good for him”.

“The Ferrari era of controlling the narrative is long over,” claimed another X user. “Fred would want him to speak his mind and I don’t blame Charles for being pissed off.

“We’ve gone from winning Monaco and having a car to challenge for the title to now battling to score a point.”

Facing the media, Leclerc went on to say: “Just slow, slow all day. Similar issues also to this morning, I had like a sensor issue, which was very annoying. The management of the session as well wasn’t the best, I think.

“All in all, it’s been a tough session. I would say that the biggest problem is the pace, we are so slow in the dry at the moment, we don’t understand.

“It’s a bit strange to go from a really, really good weekend in Monaco in terms of pace, and get here and be on the back foot. We’ll look into it.”

Speaking to various factions of the media, he didn’t mince words in his interview with Sky Italia interview either.

Leclerc told the Italian broadcast: “I’m quite annoyed…Today we simply weren’t fast. Or rather, we didn’t have grip and we don’t know why.

Every time when we went out on track we were between 8th and 12th fastest. We need to understand why.”

