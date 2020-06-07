Charles Leclerc ran into castle-shaped trouble again at the Azerbaijan Virtual Grand Prix. At least it wasn’t his fault this time…

The Ferrari man had some trouble at that very corner last season when he crashed there in Q2, thus retiring from qualifying.

With the latest Virtual Grand Prix, held at the Baku track, being his last one, he’d have been hoping to avoid suffering the same fate in order to go out on a high. Sadly for him, that wasn’t the case.

After a disappointing qualifying, where he only just made it into the top 10, a good start was essential if he wanted to maintain his championship lead over Williams man George Russell.

While his initial getaway was solid if not ideal, with him dropping down to P12, things got far worse later in the opening lap.

Heading into the castle corner, Leclerc was close behind the fellow Ferrari of Enzo Fittipaldi. The grandson of Emerson ran too close to the inside barrier and clipped it with his rear-wheel, sending him into a spin.

With his Ferrari covering the entire track at that point, Leclerc inevitably ran into him, causing him to spin himself. The two then dropped down to P16 and P17 respectively.

Leclerc did partially recover and was at one point in a position to fight for a top 10 finish. However, things never really clicked and he finished in P14, his worst result of the series. To make matters worse, his main rival, Russell, cruised to victory yet again.

Nevertheless, he still leaves it with two wins to his name. Besides, as he’s replacing it with driving a real F1 car again, we can’t imagine he’ll miss it too much. He might want to keep practising that pesky corner at Baku though.

