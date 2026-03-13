George Russell and Kimi Antonelli headed the only hour of practice for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Mercedes drivers headed proceedings, with Lando Norris third on an old set of soft tyres and Oscar Piastri fourth.

A busy start was the prelude to an eventful sessions that saw both Franco Colapinto and Lewis Hamilton spin after experiencing rear locking.

Hamilton also had a moment at the final corner with Lando Norris, appearing to turn in on the McLaren which was up his inside.

The moment was reviewed by officials but it was deemed no further investigation was required.

Arvid Lindblad’s session came to an early end when he struck trouble with around 15 minutes complete, with just six laps to his name.

There was a late spin for Olie Bearman, who lit up the rear end out of Turn 3 in front of Lance Stroll, who did well to avoid making contact with the pirouetting Haas.

Practice 1 Results, Chinese GP

1. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:32.741

2. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:32.861 (+0.12)

3. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:33.296 (+0.555)

4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:33.472 (+0.731)

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:33.599 (+0.858)

6. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:34.129 (+1.388)

7. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:34.426 (+1.685)

8. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:34.541 (+1.8)

9. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, 1:34.639 (+1.898)

10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:34.676 (+1.935)

11. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:34.773 (+2.032)

12. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, 1:34.828 (+2.087)

13. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull, 1:34.856 (+2.115)

14. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:34.877 (+2.136)

15. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:34.947 (+2.206)

16. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:35.480 (+2.739)

17. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:35.679 (+2.938)

18. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:35.856 (+3.115)

19. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, 1:36.057 (+3.316)

20. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:37.224 (+4.483)

21. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, 1:37.896 (+5.155)

22. Sergio Perez, Cadillac, 1:39.200 (+6.459)