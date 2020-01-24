Chinese GP unaffected by virus outbreak, for now

Shanghai has, at least for now, no plans to cancel the Chinese Grand Prix despite the outbreak of the virus that has killed 17 people.

On Thursday the city of Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak, was placed under lock-down.

The virus, though, has already begun spreading to other countries.

In order to contain it as much as possible the Motor Sports Federation of the People’s Republic of China announced the cancellation of a rally that was scheduled for mid-February.

The statement said: “As part of efforts to prevent and control the outbreak of a new type of coronavirus, in accordance with the instruction from the General Administration of Sport ‘On Suspending All Sports Competitions Until April,’ the organising committee has decided to temporarily cancel a car rally in Changbaishan, scheduled for February 12-14.”

This has led to speculation that both Formula E’s Chinese ePrix, scheduled for March 21, and Formula 1’s grand prix, April 19, could be called off unless the country continues the virus.

A Formula E spokesperson told Motorsport.com: “The uncertainty stemmed from an incorrect statement issued locally in China, which published wrong and misleading information and has since been removed.

“Nevertheless, given the current health concerns, we are continuing to closely monitor the situation as it develops on a daily basis.”

