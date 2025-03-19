Here is a look at what we’re anticipating for the Chinese GP weather forecast as Formula 1 heads to Shanghai this weekend.

The Shanghai International Circuit has had its fair share of variable weather conditions in years gone by, with humidity also often playing a factor during the Chinese Grand Prix.

Chinese GP weather forecast: What will the weather be like in Shanghai?

A cool start to the week in Shanghai is set to see temperatures rise significantly by the time the race comes around this weekend, with potential for temperatures to be in the mid-twenties as the action gets underway.

It will be the first F1 Sprint weekend of the season at the Chinese Grand Prix, too, meaning a switch to the usual schedule.

Chinese GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP1 and sprint qualifying?

Friday 21st March 2025 – FP1 (11.30am local)

The FIA’s official weather forecast is predicting sunny conditions for FP1 in Shanghai, with air temperatures of 24°C and potential wind gusts of up to 40kph.

Friday 21st March 2025 – sprint qualifying (3.30pm local)

Sun is set to persist into sprint qualifying later on Friday, with temperatures remaining at 23°C for the session.

Chinese GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for Sprint and Qualifying?

Saturday 22nd March 2025 – Sprint (11am local)

Fine, dry and sunny conditions are predicted for the Sprint in Shanghai, with air temperatures rising to 25°C.

Saturday 22nd March 2025 – Qualifying (3pm local)

Sun is set to continue throughout the day in Shanghai, with temperatures of 24°C predicted in qualifying alongside potential wind gusts of up to 35kph.

Chinese GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 23rd March 2025 – Chinese Grand Prix (3pm local)

The official FIA weather forecast has conditions for the race at cloudier than Friday and Saturday but still dry for the Chinese Grand Prix, with temperatures starting at 26°C, dropping by one or two degrees by the time the race ends.

Wind is predicted to be stable, too.

