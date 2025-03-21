Lewis Hamilton has his first pole position in red, the Ferrari driver beating Max Verstappen to the coveted grid slot in Sprint Qualifying in China.

Although McLaren were expected to dominate, it was 2021’s title rivals who came to the fore on Friday afternoon with Hamilton 0.018s up on Verstappen having set a new lap record.

Liam Lawson out in SQ1, slowest of all

After just an hour of practice at the Shanghai International Circuit on Friday, the drivers queued at the end of the pitlane for the start of the season’s first Sprint Qualifying.

As the clock began the 12-minute countdown, Kimi Antonelli ventured out on the mandatory medium Pirelli tyres. Max Verstappen led the early running before he was pipped by the Ferrari team-mates, Lewis Hamilton leading Charles Leclerc.

And then came the McLarens. While Oscar Piastri went quickest of all on his first flying lap, a 1:31,7, a mistake from Lando Norris left him down in fifth place. Fernando Alonso shot up to second, four-tenths off the pace.

George Russell was noted for potentially impeding Yuki Tsunoda, Oliver Bearman and Lance Stroll also catching the attention of the stewards.

Hamilton put in a late lap to finish P1 while out went Jack Doohan, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg and Liam Lawson. The Red Bull driver apologised to the team, saying he “could not get the tyres down”.

Big questions ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz disappointed by SQ2 exit

SQ2 began with news that the stewards had ruled no further action on Russell potentially impeding Tsunoda. The Briton joined the final 15 for the second part of Sprint Qualifying were again everyone was obliged to run the medium tyres.

Norris went quickest with a 1:31.1, putting him 0.188s up on Piastri in a McLaren 1-2, Max Verstappen was third. Russell reported a lack of grip as he headed backwards towards the drop zone. But with six drivers leaving it late, only doing one flying lap, the pressure was on for more than just the Mercedes driver.

Norris finished at the top of the timesheet, not even bothering to put in a second flying lap, while out went Fernando Alonso, Oliver Bearman, Carlos Sainz, Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar.

Lewis Hamilton clinches pole position with lap record

Swapping onto soft Pirellis for the final eight-minute SQ3, Piastri laid down his marker with a 1:30.929 while a mistake from Norris left him down in third place, the Briton behind Russell. Kimi Antonelli, the only other driver give himself time for two flying laps, was fourth.

Out for his lap, Hamilton shot to the top of timesheet with a 1:30.846 to move into provisional pole.

Piastri wasn’t able to improve his lap time, Norris pitted without completing his, and it was left to Verstappen to challenge the new Ferrari signing. He wasn’t able to, Hamilton on pole position for the Chinese GP Sprint!

Chinese GP: Sprint Qualifying classification

1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:30.849

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.018

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.080

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.208

5 George Russell Mercedes +0.320

6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.544

7 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.889

8 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.924

9 Alexander Albon Williams +1.003

10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.133

11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.815

12 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:31.978

13 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:32.325

14 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 1:32.564

15 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls no time

16 Jack Doohan Alpine 1:32.575

17 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:32.640

18 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team 1:32.651

19 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 1:32.675

20 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing 1:32.729

