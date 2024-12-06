Chinese Grand Prix future confirmed with latest F1 contract announcement

Formula 1 has announced that the Chinese Grand Prix will stay on the schedule until at least 2030 with a contract extension confirmed.

Barring a five-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, Shanghai has hosted a Formula 1 race since 2004 and will continue to do so with the latest deal.

Shanghai to stay on F1 schedule until 2030

Formula 1 has been on a drive to secure the long-term future of a number of tracks and Shanghai is the latest to be given assurances for the years ahead, just a few days after Zandvoort was confirmed to be leaving after 2026.

A new deal will see China stay in the F1 schedule until 2030 as Formula 1 looks to expand in that significant market. The news means 12 tracks now have a deal until at least 2030.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said: “Our return to China this season for the first time since 2019 was a fantastic moment for the sport, and it is incredible to see the levels of support that we enjoy in the country continuing to grow year-on-year.

“Shanghai is an incredible city, and the racetrack is a wonderful test for our drivers, so I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue its successful partnership with the Chinese Grand Prix for a further five years. I want to thank our promoter for their continued commitment and passion, and I look forward to returning to Shanghai in the new year.”

Guo Jianfei, chairman of Shanghai Jiushi (Group) Co., Ltd., the promoter of the Chinese Grand Prix, said: “For many years, Jiushi Group and our subsidiary, Juss Sports, have always adhered to our original intention to strive for the excellence in event organization, and this renewal is a testament to that.

“It is excellent news for fans in China and is a perfect platform to showcase Shanghai to the world as millions tune in on TV globally. Looking ahead, we will continue to work closely with all partners, further strengthen our engagement with international audiences through the event platform, consistently improve the event quality, and better present the city charm of Shanghai.

“We fully understand that a successful Grand Prix is not only an exciting race event, but also a driving force for the whole society to develop in a more positive direction. In the future, we will continue to optimize the event experience through innovation and achieve a sustainable contribution to the society.”

