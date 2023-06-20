James Hunt’s son has criticised Chris Hemsworth for the way he portrayed the legendary F1 driver in the 2013 movie Rush.

The film depicts the rivalry between Hunt, played by Hemsworth, against Niki Lauda who was portrayed by Daniel Brühl.

It focuses on the 1976 season, the year Lauda suffered life-changing injuries, and while Brühl spent a lot of time with the real life Lauda in order to understand his character, that was not an option for Hemsworth with Hunt passing away in 1993 due to a heart attack.

In the movie, Hunt was portrayed as a lothario who treated F1 as a social event in comparison to Lauda’s all-encompassing obsession and while Hemsorth could not speak with the subject he was portraying, he was criticised for not reaching out to his family.

“Chris Hemsworth’s performance, now I don’t know if I should be upset with Chris or [director] Ron Howard, because he basically played dad like a t**t,” Hunt’s son Freddie told the Pitstop podcast, “And I don’t know if that’s due to his poor acting or if he was directed to play that way.

“Daniel Bruhl, who played Niki Lauda, did an absolute masterpiece. He actually asked Niki if he could spend some time with him so he could learn his mannerisms and really get to know him.

“What did Hemsworth do in contrast? F**k all. He didn’t contact the family once.

“And when I asked Ron Howard: ‘why did you change so many things?’, the director, he said ‘Ahh the truth was too awesome man. No one would believe it.’ I nearly slapped him.

“The movie was great, you know people like it. But it could have been, if they just stuck to the truth it would have been so much better.”

Upon release, Rush received good reviews and even won a BAFTA for Best Editing. Brühl was also nominated for a number of Best Actor awards and won the Virtuoso Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.