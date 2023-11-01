Lance Stroll advised to consider quitting F1 amidst Aston Martin struggles

A former F1 driver believes Lance Stroll shows a ‘lack of fundamental love’ for F1, and believes he should reconsider his future in racing.

The Canadian driver has had a tough year as Fernando Alonso’s teammate at Aston Martin, with the two-time World Champion coming into Stroll’s team and stamping his authority all over proceedings by scoring multiple podiums and almost four times his points tally.

Alonso looks set to finish the championship in fifth or sixth overall, with four third-place finishes and three second-places, and Stroll in and around 11th place with a best result of a fourth-place at the Australian Grand Prix.

Christian Danner labels Lance Stroll ‘listless’ and ‘without love’ for F1

Former F1 racer turned broadcaster Christian Danner believes Stroll’s disposition in the paddock and in his dealings with the media – the Canadian having made headlines for a monosylabic interview after a poor qualifying in Qatar – shows the Canadian is fundamentally lacking love for his profession.

“If someone approaches the matter with such listlessness, then there is a lack of fundamental love for this profession, for this privilege of being allowed to drive a Formula 1 car,” Danner told German publication Sport1.de.

“I don’t see that in him by a long shot. The fact is that Stroll is underperforming.”

With Stroll assured of a seat with Aston Martin thanks to his father Lawrence owning the team, Danner said it’s time for the driver to ask himself some fundamental questions about what he wants to do with his future.

“I as Lance Stroll, a grown man: Do I want to continue being a racing driver?” he said.

“He has to make the decision for himself, do I have room for improvement here, is there something going forward? If so: what do I have to do for that?”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: The F1 2023 World Championship standings without Red Bull

Revealed: The most fined drivers and teams on the F1 2023 grid

Christian Danner advises Lance Stroll to turn to Nicholas Latifi inspiration

Danner pointed to the example of Stroll’s compatriot Nicholas Latifi, a similarly wealthy driver who raced with Williams for three years between 2020 and ’22. However, having been released at the end of his contract last year, Latifi revealed earlier this year he has withdrawn from racing in order to study business in London.

Latifi is “a good comparison because he comes from a much richer family,” Danner explained. Although the Canadian had “not done badly at all”, he had made “a good and courageous decision in the life of a young man”.

Danner urged Stroll to look to Latifi for inspiration and evaluate whether he sees his future behind the wheel of a racing car.

“I think this decision-making process – what’s the point of all this, do I really want this – is what Stroll needs to do now,” he said.

“It’s no use if I’m just running around, being grumpy, and in a bad mood.”

Read Next: AlphaTauri boss makes Liam Lawson prediction after missing out on 2024 seat