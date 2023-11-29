Claiming Lewis Hamilton’s father approached Red Bull, Christijan Albers says Christian Horner showed a lack of professionalism and class by revealing private conversations.

Horner recently shocked the paddock when he revealed on the eve of the season finale that Hamilton’s people had approached him about a possible drive for the seven-time World Champion.

As Hamilton and Mercedes refuted his claims, the Red Bull team boss doubled down saying it was the Briton’s father Anthony – “with the same surname” – but that it never became a serious discussion.

‘What is relevant is the professionalism you have to exude as a team’

That the conversation came at a time when Hamilton was in negotiations with Mercedes to extend his stay while all the time proclaiming he wanted to be a Mercedes man “til I die” was the big surprise of Horner’s revelation.

But it was one Albers believes should never have been made and casts a poor light on Horner.

“You know whether it happened or not, that is actually secretly not relevant at all,” GPBlog quotes him as having told De Telegraaf’s Formula 1 podcast.

“What is relevant is the professionalism you have to exude as a team.

“If you have such a big team under your belt and you are the team boss there with such good results, you don’t need this at all.”

Adding that Horner is “just gasping for attention”, he said: “It’s just not done.

“Long story short, I just find it very unprofessional. You have to make sure you are classy and that this stays within the living rooms.”

The former F1 driver believes Horner’s alleged revelations may have long-term consequences as other drivers may “think twice” about speaking to Red Bull if the team is sharing those discussions with the media.

“You shouldn’t bring things like this out, because now other drivers do watch out,” Albers said.

“They will think twice if they are with a team like Ferrari or Mercedes or another top team and they start talking to another team.”

As for Hamilton, he accused Horner of “stirring things” up.

Speaking in the Abu Dhabi paddock, he told Sky Sports: “I don’t really know where that story has come from.

“I mean, I know it’s come from Christian, so I don’t really understand what he’s been talking about because no one, as far as I’m aware, from my team has spoken to him.

“I haven’t spoken to Christian really in years. However, he did reach out to me earlier in the year about meeting up, but that’s it.

“I just congratulated them on an amazing year and said hopefully soon I’ll be able to fight against you guys in the near future and that was it.

“So I’m not really sure, I think he’s just stirring things.

“There aren’t any confidential discussions. You know Christian, he loves that kind of stuff.”

