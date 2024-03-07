The employee who triggered the internal investigation into Christian Horner has been suspended by Red Bull Racing.

Following a weeks-long investigation into Christian Horner’s behaviour as team boss, the employee who triggered the investigation has been suspended by Red Bull Racing.

Red Bull Racing suspends Christian Horner accuser

Last week, Red Bull GmbH, the parent company of the F1 team, exonerated Horner of any wrongdoing and dropped their investigation into the team boss following a weeks-long process.

Horner was at the helm of the team throughout the 2024 car launch and for the season opener in Bahrain, in which the team claimed a dominant 1-2 finish.

With his position becoming more and more assured as the days tick by, the party that began the process by approaching Red Bull GmbH with grievances about Horner has now been suspended by Red Bull Racing.

The employee in question is understood to have been working in the Red Bull Racing campus in Milton Keynes on Monday, but has since been put on suspension. Reports elsewhere that the employee had had their employment terminated are understood to be inaccurate.

When approached for comment, a Red Bull spokesperson told PlanetF1.com: “We do not comment on internal employee matters.”

Breaking news. More to follow…

Read Next: Mercedes, Ferrari reveal Saudi Arabian GP upgrades as race to hunt down Red Bull begins