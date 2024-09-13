Christian Horner said Aston Martin celebrated the signing of Adrian Newey – who tends “to do his own thing” – perhaps “prematurely”.

It was announced ahead of the Miami Grand Prix that F1 design legend Newey would leave Red Bull. His association with the Formula 1 team ended there, though he remains a part of Red Bull until his official exit in 2025, as he works on the RB17 hypercar project.

Adrian Newey to Aston Martin announcement came ‘potentially prematurely’

After the confirmation of Newey’s impending departure, speculation quickly began over where he could pop back up on the F1 grid, and it turned out that will be Aston Martin, Newey agreeing a long-term deal – which includes shares in the team – to become Managing Technical Partner. He will begin work in March 2025.

Asked in a press conference at the Azerbaijan GP for his reaction to the Newey to Aston Martin deal, Red Bull team principal Horner replied: “Well, it wasn’t a great surprise.

“I think it was becoming clearer and clearer that that was the route that he was going to go, rather than, you know, into retirement, or any other team.

“Obviously it’ll be a new challenge for him and we’ll be sad to see when he leaves next year, but you know, wish him all the best for the future and obviously look back, with great fondness, the 20 years, almost, that we spent together, and obviously the highs and lows during that period.

“But look forward to the future and I think we’re well positioned for that.”

Newey was on-site at the new Aston Martin campus as part of the event to announce his signature, leading Horner to be asked for his take on that, considering Newey remains under contract with Red Bull.

Horner admitted that this Aston Martin announcement event came “perhaps potentially slightly prematurely”, while making an intriguing comment on Newey’s alleged tendency to follow his own path.

“Yes, it was obviously a large announcement by Aston,” said Horner, “and you know, Adrian has always tended to do his own thing.

“Obviously it was a big moment for that team, and they chose to celebrate it, perhaps potentially slightly prematurely, before he’s finished his contract with Red Bull Racing. But obviously it was a big moment for that team.”

The signing of Newey marks a further major step in Aston Martin’s quest to climb up the Formula 1 order. They sit P5 in the current F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship standings with 74 points on the board.

