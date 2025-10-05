While Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen is not aware of Christian Horner being in talks with the team, that does not mean he can rule out such an alliance.

Alas, Horner and Briatore are “old friends”, so while to his knowledge, there is “no truth” in the Horner to Alpine rumours, Nielsen cannot shut that door as talks may have taken place which he does not know about.

Christian Horner: Alpine his future F1 home?

As part of a recently-agreed settlement with Red Bull – which PlanetF1.com understands to be worth in the region of $100 million (£74.2m) – Horner could also be free to return to the sport by the second-half of 2026. That has only further ramped up speculation over his F1 future.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has confirmed an approach from Horner, while an Aston Martin move has also featured in the speculation.

Another destination which has been mooted – dating back to before Horner’s Red Bull dismissal – is Alpine, the team where Horner’s friend Flavio Briatore serves as de facto team principal.

Some reports went as far as to say that Horner could join forces with ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, another friend of his, to buy into the Alpine team.

Nielsen, who returned to the team as managing director at the start of September, was quizzed on the Horner to Alpine speculation.

“As far as I know, no,” said Nielsen, at the Singapore Grand Prix, when asked if Horner had approached Alpine.

“But Flavio and Christian are old friends, that’s no secret. What they’ve talked about, I don’t know.

“But everything I see and everything I know, there’s no truth in Christian coming to Alpine. But, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. This is Formula 1 after all.”

Asked to explain his managing director role, and how that looks on a day-to-day basis at Alpine, Nielsen added: “Flavio is the leader. I run Enstone and everything that comes with that.

“That’s how we go forward, and we’re clear internally about what those responsibilities are and how that’s carved up. That’s how we’re doing it.”

It was only at the end of August that Briatore brushed off the idea of uniting with Horner at Alpine.

Asked if he’d consider hiring Horner, the 75-year-old responded: “I’m not considering anything at this moment, and Christian is not in Formula 1 anymore.

“I hope he comes back soon, but for the moment he’s not in the picture at Alpine.”

Horner stands as one of the most successful F1 team bosses in history, having overseen a total of 14 World Championship wins at Red Bull.

