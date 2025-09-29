Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner thinks a move to Alpine for Christian Horner “would not work”, due to Flavio Briatore’s place within the team’s structure.

Briatore currently sits as executive advisor at Alpine, but is operationally at the top of the team with new managing director, Steve Nielsen, reporting into him.

Why Christian Horner to Alpine ‘would not work’

Horner officially severed his final ties with Red Bull last Monday after agreeing a settlement figure PlanetF1.com understands to be within the region of $100m [£74.2m], which is set to come with the ability to return to the Formula 1 paddock by the middle of 2026, should he so choose.

Horner has quickly been linked with other jobs in the Formula 1 paddock, but is understood to be interested in returning not only as a team principal, but as an investor in a team to have a stake in its dealings, not unlike the arrangement Toto Wolff has at Mercedes, where he is also a one-third co-owner.

Steiner, who earlier in September led a consortium in a takeover of the Tech3 MotoGP team in his own return to motorsport, does not believe Horner will make a return to Formula 1 immediately, and will wait for the right opportunity to present itself.

Having previously ruled out Aston Martin as a potential destination for the former Red Bull team principal, Steiner does not believe having Horner and Briatore, who are known to enjoy a friendly relationship, at the top of Alpine would be able to work on a day-to-day basis.

That said, he added that the 51-year-old will be able to hold on for the right chance to return to the paddock.

“I think he will wait a little bit,” Steiner said of Horner on the Red Flags podcast. “He’s eager to get there, but you know, in the moment, I don’t think there’s anything there for him that he wants to do.

“I think he wants to be part of team owning and I don’t think there’s anything for sale or to be had.

“Even if you want to buy it, I mean, it’s a lot of money. I know he got a lot of money [in his Red Bull agreement], but what he got is not enough to buy a team – far off it.

“So, because he would not do anything else [other] than being team principal, even going to Alpine to work with Flavio. I mean, that would not work, Flavio and him in the top position – then Flavio would need to go, and it doesn’t look like Flavio is going anywhere soon.

“He can wait. I mean, Christian, he doesn’t need to be in a hurry.”

