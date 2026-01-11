Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lance Stroll handing a reality check to Aston Martin ahead of the F1 2026 season as Sergio Perez recalls an awkward “farewell” conversation with Christian Horner at Red Bull.

Let’s blast through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

Aston Martin handed reality check as Lance Stroll makes ‘tools’ admission

Lance Stroll has conceded that Aston Martin does not yet have “all the tools to be a top team” ahead of the launch of the new ARM26 car for the F1 2026 season.

It comes after Adrian Newey, the newly installed team principal, highlighted Aston Martin’s simulation tools as a key area of weakness last year.

Honda boss Koji Watanabe also recently admitted that “not everything is going well” with the development of its new engine for 2026.

Sergio Perez reveals details of Christian Horner ‘farewell’ conversation

Cadillac F1 driver Sergio Perez has revealed the details of his awkward “farewell” conversation with Christian Horner after losing his Red Bull seat at the end of 2024.

Perez was replaced by Red Bull following a winless season at the end of 2024, with Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda struggling alongside Max Verstappen last season.

Horner followed Perez out the exit door when he was sacked last July, ending his stint of more than 20 years in charge.

Audi opts for double-pushrod suspension with F1 2026 car

The new-look Audi F1 team has adopted a double-pushrod suspension with its F1 2026 car, it has emerged.

It comes amid rumours that Ferrari and Red Bull are set to follow the same development path with their new cars for 2026.

Audi became the first team to take to the track in 2026 with a shakedown in Barcelona on Friday.

Sebastian Vettel on the evolution of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel explained how he believes Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have evolved with experience.

Vettel made his F1 debut in the same year Hamilton began his career with McLaren in 2007, with Verstappen arriving on the grid eight years later in 2015.

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season.

Romain Grosjean reunited with Bahrain 2020 helmet

Former Haas driver Romain Grosjean has been reunited with the crash helmet he wore in his famous ‘fireball’ accident at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean’s car burst into flames after an opening-lap accident in Bahrain in one of the most dramatic moments in F1 history.

It proved to be the Frenchman’s final F1 appearance.

