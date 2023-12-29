Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been awarded his CBE as part of King Charles III’s New Year Honours list.

Horner’s Red Bull team set a new standard for Formula 1 dominance in 2023, winning a remarkable 21 of the 22 grands prix as they strolled to a sixth Constructors’ Championship.

Max Verstappen claimed 19 of those wins as he blitzed the field to become a three-time World Champion, Sergio Perez ensuring that Red Bull achieved their first one-two in the Drivers’ standings.

Christian Horner awarded CBE

Following Red Bull’s first run of F1 dominance, winning four Drivers’ and Constructors’ title doubles in a row between 2010-13, Horner was awarded his OBE, making him an Officer of the British Empire.

Now, he has moved up to CBE [Commander of the Order of the British Empire] status for his services to motorsport, as King Charles III’s New Year Honours list was announced.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

Fastest F1 pit stops: Red Bull seal pit lane crown for sixth consecutive year

Reacting to the news, Horner said: “It was an unexpected distinction a decade ago to be presented with an OBE and to receive this second award, a CBE, is one for which I am hugely grateful and deeply honoured.

“It is a great privilege to lead and work alongside such a phenomenal team as Oracle Red Bull Racing and also to work in an industry that contributes so much to the UK economy.

“I am enormously proud of what we have achieved with Red Bull in Formula 1 and in the wider high technology arena and I am hugely honoured to be recognised for that effort.”

Red Bull go into F1 2024 as huge favourites to continue setting the standard, though the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren are intent on putting a roadblock in their path.

Mercedes and Ferrari are teasing new-look challengers as they attempt to unlock Red Bull-troubling performance, while McLaren believe they can take another step forward after an impressive surge up the F1 2023 order.

Verstappen nonetheless will be out to match Sebastian Vettel’s streak with Red Bull by claiming a fourth title on the trot with the team in F1 2024.

Read next: Red Bull weak spots identified by Max Verstappen as rivals prepare 2024 assault