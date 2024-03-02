Christian Horner has admitted the “unwanted attention” upon him has “not been pleasant” in Bahrain, as the Red Bull GmbH investigation into him took place.

He sat on the Red Bull pit wall after the team’s parent company eventually dismissed a complaint against him for alleged inappropriate behaviour, but an email leak from an anonymous source claiming to have evidence relating to the investigation surfaced earlier this week, a claim which he again denied on Saturday.

Christian Horner reflects on ‘unwanted attention’ following Red Bull GmbH investigation

With Red Bull having taken a one-two finish at the season opener in Bahrain courtesy of a dominant victory from Max Verstappen, ably followed by Sergio Perez after making his way up from fifth on the grid, Horner was keen to turn attention back to on-track matters.

Having had significant attention on himself and his team in recent weeks, the Red Bull team principal believes the focus of the team was on the task at hand on Saturday.

“Obviously, it’s not been pleasant, some of the unwanted attention, but the focus is now very much on the cars,” Horner told media including PlanetF1.com after the race in Bahrain.

“My focus has very much been on what’s going on on-track and the result today, I think, demonstrates where the whole team’s focus is, and we move onwards.”

Horner’s wife Geri was in attendance in Bahrain, as was Red Bull majority shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya as the team showed a united front at the first round of the season.

When their attendance was put to him, Horner responded: “I’ve had tremendous support from within the team, and within the company.

“It was a day about going racing, about the start of the season, and about starting the season in the best possible way.

“The drivers did brilliantly, the team did brilliantly and it was the best possible start for the team, for our partners, for our shareholders, and everybody within the group.”

Horner admitted that, if conversations around the investigation have been detrimental to the sport, he cannot control the narrative surrounding it – despite the complaints into him having been dismissed.

“I can’t comment on what people are choosing to write,” he responded.

“My focus is on the team, my family and the people around me, and I have their full support, their full backing and, for me, it’s about looking ahead and moving forward.”

An anonymous email leak was sent claiming to have evidence relating to the investigation earlier this week, which reignited the conversations surrounding the investigation at Red Bull GmbH.

Horner was again asked about the email leak, having already issued a statement reiterating his denial of the allegations against him.

“I’m not going to comment on anonymous speculative messages from an unknown source, which I’m not going to comment on,” he said on Saturday.

When pressed and asked if it bothered him that there was someone who did not want to end the conversation around the investigation, Horner added: “I’m not going to comment on what motives whatever person may have for doing this.

“My focus is on this team, my family, my wife, and going racing.

“I have the support of an incredible family, of an incredible wife of an incredible team, and everybody within that team.

“My focus is on going racing and winning races and doing the best that I can.”

