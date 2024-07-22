For anyone to miss the fallout from the Hungarian Grand Prix, we have all the reaction from Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Christian Horner and more.

There is an awful lot to get to as we round up the day’s headlines after an eventful race at the Hungaroring, so let’s not waste any more time than we have to, shall we?

F1 news: Christian Horner clarifies Max Verstappen ‘childish’ radio from GP Lambiase

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was quick to clarify that Max Verstappen’s race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, was not actually directly referring to the three-time World Champion himself when he used the word “childish” when discussing an apparent move under braking from Lewis Hamilton on Sunday.

Speaking to media after the race, Horner explained that ‘GP’ was in fact using ‘childish’ in response to how teams look to goad the FIA into giving out penalties.

Read more: Christian Horner clarifies ‘childish’ Max Verstappen radio exchange after Lewis Hamilton clash

Every word between Max Verstappen and GP Lambiase in tense Hungarian GP

Horner has referred to Verstappen and Lambiase as an ‘old married couple’ in terms of their dynamic in the past, with the two having worked together since Verstappen made the step up to Red Bull.

Things did get tense between the two of them at times as Verstappen complained about multiple facets of his race, while Lambiase did his best to first calm things down, but then looked to call the Red Bull driver out where necessary.

As a result, we’ve compiled the team radio exchanges between the two so you can see for yourself.

Read more: Revealed: Every word exchanged between furious Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase

Lewis Hamilton on ‘hostility’ after Max Verstappen clash

Both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen shook hands after their latest on-track contact in Hungary, and Hamilton himself said to the stewards he felt this was a racing incident, though the seven-time World Champion admitted any lingering “hostility” from Verstappen’s side will likely always be there.

He said after the race: “I mean, from what I can remember, obviously we passed a backmarker. I got to the braking zone, and then Max appeared, to overtake the car behind me, so I moved over to defend.

“I left enough room in the inside, but Max locked up, and he was going a different trajectory to me. I was going towards, around the corner, and he came shooting across.

“It felt like a racing incident. And it’s easy to make mistakes like that. And so I don’t feel there should be any hostility. But of course, from his side, there always will be.”

Read more: Lewis Hamilton addresses Max Verstappen ‘hostility’ after latest collision

The team order drama you may have missed in Budapest

We all know how the fight for the race victory was decided in Hungary, but the two Aston Martin drivers swapped places in the race as Lance Stroll was allowed a chance to attack Yuki Tsunoda in the points late on.

Unlike Lando Norris, however, when he was asked to give the place back to Fernando Alonso late on, he did not do so.

Read more: More team order drama emerges after Lance Stroll denies Fernando Alonso points

Conclusions from another dramatic race in F1 2024

Entertaining races with plenty of talking points just keep on coming, don’t they?

To dissect them all was our own Oliver Harden, who looked to make sense of everything that happened at the Hungaroring in another of his excellent (even if we say so ourselves) editions of Conclusions.

Read more: Hungarian GP conclusions: McLaren team orders, Piastri rise, Red Bull’s Perez failure