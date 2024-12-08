Christian Horner’s paddock moment with Zak Brown in McLaren title message

Christian Horner has passed on his congratulations to McLaren, as the Woking-based team succeeded Red Bull as Constructors’ Champions.

Horner made a beeline to the McLaren hospitality unit at Yas Marina in order to congratulate McLaren CEO Zak Brown as the British outfit became World Champions for the first time since 1998.

Christian Horner: McLaren has been outstanding this season

McLaren scoring victory at Yas Marina with Lando Norris, with Oscar Piastri in 10th, meant the papaya team secured its first Constructors’ Championship in over two decades as Ferrari fell shy by just 14 points as Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc came home second and third.

Red Bull have thus been toppled as F1’s pacesetters, with the Milton Keynes-based squad slipping to third overall after title victories in 2022 and ’23.

Returning to the McLaren hospitality jubilant in victory, Brown was greeted by Horner at the door with the Red Bull boss congratulating the CEO on their victory.

While the duo haven’t always seen eye to eye throughout the season, Brown and Horner appeared in convivial form as Brown accepted the congratulations before Horner returned back to the Red Bull motorhome.

Horner then addressed the media, including PlanetF1.com, where he praised McLaren on their title victory.

“I’ve just got to say congratulations to McLaren, and to all the men and women there,” he said.

“We know how hard it is to win a Constructors’ World Championship and the dedication and effort that has to go into that.

“So to Zak, Andrea [Stella], and their shareholders, and, most of all, the men and women at McLaren, congratulations.

“They’ve been outstanding this year.

“They’ve had two drivers that have performed extremely well and were deserving victors in the end – I’m sure that we raised pulses and heart pressure, or blood pressure, at the start of the race with the moment with Oscar.”

While magnanimous in defeat, Horner couldn’t resist pointing out that his squad had managed to eclipse the successes of McLaren in terms of individual victories.]

“They deserve that Constructors’ Championship this year…” he smiled, before emphasising “despite the fact that we won more races, more sprint races, and obviously, collectively, we didn’t put enough points on the board to defend that title. So very well done.”

Asked how he has found scrapping with Brown through the media versus his usual tete-a-tetes with Mercedes’ boss Toto Wolff, Horner wasn’t to be drawn into any negativity.

“Today is McLaren’s day,” he said.

“So let them enjoy today and salute McLaren for being the 2024 World Constructors’ Champions.”

Read Next: Zak Brown takes cheeky shot at Max Verstappen in Lando Norris radio message