‘Horner spoke with Perez amidst concerns over Albon’

Although Red Bull have denied speaking to Sergio Perez’s management about the driver, rumours of the team’s interest continue.

Last week Perez was informed by Racing Point that his services would not be required after this season, bringing to an end months of speculation about the team’s 2021 line up as just 12 hours later Sebastian Vettel was confirmed by the team.

Left without a job, and “hurt” by the team’s decision, Perez has made it clear that he wants to remain in Formula 1.

The options available, though, aren’t the best that the grid has to offer.

Haas is reportedly the leading contender to sign the Mexican driver with Alfa Romeo also in the running.

And maybe, just maybe, Red Bull too.

According to MoviStar, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner did contact Perez to ask about his current situation as the team is considering a replacement for Alexander Albon.

The Thai-British driver has yet to set the stage alight, leaving Red Bull without a second driver capable of mixing it up with the Mercedes drivers.

The team, though, is giving Albon until the end of September to prove himself.

"Horner llamó la semana pasada a Checo Pérez para preguntarle qué quería hacer", la información de @Noemidemiguel #TOSmovistarF1 pic.twitter.com/84egQa3yjJ — F1 en Movistar+ (@movistar_F1) September 12, 2020

Get your hands on the official Red Bull 2020 collection via the Formula 1 store

Red Bull, though, denied as recently as Thursday that they had made contact with Perez’s manager to speak about the Mexican driver.

Instead Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said Horner’s chats with Julian Jakobi were about the team’s test driver Sebastien Buemi.

He told RTL: “Yes, he is in contact with Perez’s management, but that is because Julian Jakobi also manages Buemi. That doesn’t mean anything.”

The Austrian was also full of praise for Albon after qualifying for the Tuscan Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old finished fourth fastest, half a second down on his team-mate, as Red Bull locked out the second row of the grid.

“What we are really satisfied with is Albon today,” he told RTL. “He did a flawless qualifying.

“I hope that this will finally stop the talks about him.”

Follow all the action from the Tuscan Grand Prix with the PlanetF1 live centre