A lack of “consistency” sealed the fate of Daniel Ricciardo, said Christian Horner, but if Helmut Marko had his way, Ricciardo would be long gone.

Ricciardo went into the Singapore Grand Prix battling rampant speculation that this was to be his final race with the Red Bull junior team VCARB, and in Formula 1 entirely perhaps. No confirmation arrived during the race weekend, but on the following Thursday, news came that Ricciardo was out and Liam Lawson in for the remainder of F1 2024.

Helmut Marko wanted Daniel Ricciardo out in Barcelona

And Red Bull team boss Horner addressed the decision during an appearance on the F1 Nation podcast, where he was asked if it was a lack of consistency which did for Ricciardo? Horner confirmed that.

He also revealed that the team’s senior advisor Marko was ready to axe Ricciardo at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 10 of the season.

“I think it was the lack of consistency,” said Horner.

“I mean, he started the season roughly, and then Miami was a weekend of two halves. The Friday and Saturday morning was fantastic, and it looked like the Daniel of old, defending against Ferraris and out-driving the car.

“But then the Saturday afternoon and the Sunday were disastrous.

“And even around Barcelona, Helmut wanted him out of the car, and there was already a lot of pressure on him there.”

Horner said he therefore did all he could to extend Ricciardo’s time in the seat, but was asked why the Aussie got shown the door while Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez has not, despite both drivers having faced scrutiny over their performances at times in F1 2024?

“I’ve done my very best to buy him as much time in the car to allow him to deliver, otherwise he would have been out of the car after Barcelona,” Horner stressed on Ricciardo.

“I think that all the drivers are under pressure to deliver, but the reason that Daniel was in that car was to get himself back into a position to ultimately be there to pick up the pieces if Checo didn’t deliver.

“And the problem was they both had issues with form at varying times. Checo started the season very well, very strongly, and Daniel was struggling. And then obviously, as Checo lost form, Daniel found a bit of form, but it was never compelling enough to say, ‘Okay, you know, we should switch the two drivers.'”

PlanetF1.com reported last week that Red Bull had left the door ajar for Ricciardo to remain in the fold, Marko duly confirming their interest in continuing that association with Ricciardo as an ambassador. But, it will be Ricciardo’s decision to make.

