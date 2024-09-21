With speculation suggesting that the Singapore GP could be the last race for Daniel Ricciardo at VCARB, Christian Horner said there is a “bigger picture” to look at in the Red Bull driver ranks after the race.

Ricciardo came into the Singapore GP facing renewed speculation over his future, with claims doing the rounds that Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson could take his seat as of the United States Grand Prix which follows Singapore.

Christian Horner ‘difficult decisions’ hint amid Daniel Ricciardo rumours

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was asked to address the speculation when speaking to Sky F1, as he spoke of the Ricciardo situation being part of a “much bigger picture” when it comes to Red Bull deciding what they wish to do with their drivers.

“These things are under constant review, and there is obviously a much bigger picture than just Daniel as we continue to look at all of our options, as we move forward,” said Horner.

“Now, there’s a natural break coming, with effectively almost a month’s gap to the next races. It’s only natural that you’ll take stock and consider all of those options for the final part of the year.”

Lawson shone in a five-race stint during 2023, as he stood in for the injured Ricciardo at Red Bull’s second team, but Ricciardo got the nod for F1 2024, Horner describing him as their “banker” should they have needed to replace Sergio Perez in the main Red Bull team.

But, with Ricciardo not having a “stellar” season, and questions to be answered on Lawson’s true ability, Horner hinted at “difficult decisions” being needed at times in such scenarios.

“I’m not going to go into the ins and outs of drivers contracts,” said Horner. “There’s privacy between the company and the individuals.

“But, Liam, the job that he did for us last year in the VCARB car was very impressive.

“Now, we took experience over that, because Daniel was our banker for if Sergio were to drop the ball, and Daniel’s had a reasonable season, but it hasn’t been a stellar year.

“Now, the question is, how good is Liam? And you know, sometimes, difficult decisions have to be made in order to get those answers.

“Now, we’ll sit down with all of those options available to us during this next three-week gap.”

Ricciardo has scored 12 points to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda’s 22 so far in F1 2024.

