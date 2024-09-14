Declaring “life carries on”, Christian Horner says Red Bull will be successful in the post-Adrian Newey era just as Manchester United were after Ronaldo left.

Red Bull announced earlier this year that Newey would leave the team in early 2025, calling time on his 19 years with the reigning World Champions.

Christian Horner says Red Bull are well prepared for the post-Newey era

The speculation about his next destination ended on Tuesday when Aston Martin announced he’d been signed in the newly-created role of Technical Managing Partner and would join the team in March.

Although Newey remains a part of the Red Bull team, the Briton is no longer working on the F1 car nor will he be traveling with Red Bull to any more races over the remainder of this season.

But revealing he stepped back from Red Bull’s F1 operations as early as round four, the Japanese Grand Prix, it has been suggested there’s a link between that and Red Bull’s current slump.

However, Horner is adamant Red Bull have the personnel on hand to see them through this trying period and bring them back to the front of the F1 field.

“Life carries on,” the Red Bull team boss told Sky Sports. “We have a great team. We have great strength and depth.

“Manchester United didn’t stop winning when Eric Cantona left. Everything has to evolve.”

But pointed out to him that Cantona retired from football, he didn’t join a rival team, Horner said: “Ok, Ronaldo. I’m not a football analogy specialist.”

He did, however, get that analogy right given that after Ronaldo left Manchester United, the team went on to win the 2010 and 2012 Premier League titles.

More on Adrian Newey’s move to Aston Martin

👉 Adrian Newey: All you need to know about his sensational Aston Martin move

👉 Explained: Adrian Newey’s job title and how Aston Martin’s technical structure will look

In fact, losing the “Ronaldo” of F1 design is something Red Bull have spent almost a decade preparing for.

“In the last eight to nine years, he came very close to leaving in 2014 and from that moment onwards we needed to make sure we were in a position if he were to depart, we would pick up the mantle and the baton to run with it,” Horner revealed.

“When he chose to go to Aston, for skin in the game with shares and from what I understand, the whole structure will report to him, he still feels he has that motivation.

“All we can do is wish him the best of luck. We will look back at great fondness at his time with us.”

Newey, whose cars have won six Constructors’ and seven Drivers’ titles for Red Bull, was heavily linked to Ferrari back in 2014 with the design legend revealing they made him a “very attractive” offer.

“It was a very difficult decision,” he admitted. “Ferrari came up with an incredible offer, very attractive, and it caused me a lot of sleepless nights deciding what to do and who to go for. In the end, it would have felt wrong to walk out on Red Bull.”

Remaining with Red Bull, the Briton and the team regained the Drivers’ Championship title in 2021 before adding the Constructors’ a year later and repeating that double in 2023.

Read next: Adrian Newey does ‘own thing’ as Horner addresses ‘premature’ Aston Martin announcement