Out of nowhere, it’s perhaps the biggest F1 news story of the year, as Christian Horner is no longer Red Bull team boss.

On Wednesday morning, Red Bull GmbH confirmed that Christian Horner has been removed from his operational duties at Red Bull Racing.

F1 news: Christian Horner sacked from Red Bull Racing

Let’s start at the top.

On Tuesday evening, it was communicated to Christian Horner that he would be relieved of his duties at Red Bull Racing.

Heading to the Red Bull campus in Milton Keynes on Wednesday morning, he addressed the staff in an emotional speech which, upon being overwhelmed by emotion, the British executive was applauded voraciously by the assembled staff.

A statement from Red Bull GmbH later confirmed his departure.

Martin Brundle reveals conversation with Christian Horner

It’s not yet been made public why Horner has been removed from his post, but Sky F1 broadcaster Martin Brundle has revealed he’s had some communication with the former team boss and CEO.

“I’m due to speak to Christian a bit later in the day,” Brundle said.

“I’ve put a message through to him to say, sorry to read that out… In fact, I said to him, ‘Can we have a chat before I have to go on TV’, because I want to know more about it from his point of view, and wasn’t able to do that.

“What he did say to me was no reason was given to him as to why he’s been released. So that’s the only information I have on that.”

What does Max Verstappen’s camp think of Christian Horner axing?

Speaking to Dutch journalist Erik van Haren, Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen offered his reaction.

“We have been informed in advance by Red Bull’s management that this decision has been taken,” Vermeulen confirmed.

“It is up to Red Bull to give a further explanation, as to the rationale. We continue to look at the sporting side and are looking for more performance so that we can return to the top. In that respect, nothing will change.”

Senior Red Bull figures follow Christian Horner out

Along with Horner, two other senior members of staff at Red Bull are understood to have been stood down.

Red Bull’s group chief marketing officer Oliver Hughes and group communications director Paul Smith have both been placed on gardening leave ahead of a full departure from the company.

Who replaces Christian Horner as Red Bull F1 team boss?

The departure of Christian Horner as CEO as team boss of Red Bull Racing left a vacancy that was quickly filled.

Red Bull GmbH confirmed that Laurent Mekies, the Racing Bulls team boss, has stepped up to become Red Bull Racing CEO and, hours later, announced the Frenchman in the role of team principal also.

