Christian Horner got behind the wheel of the Red Bull RB8 at Silverstone in preparation to stand-in for Sebastian Vettel at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson was in action in Red Bull’s current challenger, the RB20, on Thursday at Silverstone as part of a filming day, though it seems he was not alone in lapping a Red Bull challenger around Silverstone.

Christian Horner Silverstone outing ahead of Goodwood

Reuters report that Horner – who retired from racing in 1998 and has served as Red Bull team principal since they joined the F1 grid in 2005 – drove Vettel’s 2012 title-winning Red Bull RB8 at Silverstone as he prepares to take Vettel’s place in the team’s 20-year celebration at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“It was fun,” said Horner at the event on that RB8 Silverstone outing.

“The first time I’ve driven a Red Bull car and certainly the first time with a hand clutch and two pedals.”

As for why Horner is standing in for Vettel at Goodwood, Horner explained that Vettel is on a family holiday and so cannot attend, so he took the plunge, as encouraged, by being the one to fill in for the four-time World Champion.

“Sebastian Vettel was due to drive one of the cars here but he’s on holiday with his family and wasn’t able to make Goodwood, so the guys suggested why don’t you drive it?,” Horner revealed.

“I haven’t driven a single-seater since 1998 and a Formula 1 car since 1993.

“So I thought there was the opportunity yesterday to drive a car with a hand clutch and a left-foot brake. It was a great honour and a great privilege to drive one of these amazing cars, a championship-winning car.

“So I will be Sebastian’s stand-in for the weekend here at Goodwood.”

Driver talk dominates headlines for Red Bull

As part of Red Bull’s plans to celebrate their 20th anniversary at Goodwood, on Friday they took the covers off their latest creation, the RB17 hypercar, a project led by chief technical officer Adrian Newey and one which was also his last, as he prepares to depart after the first quarter of 2025.

Only 50 of the £5million-creations will be produced.

Newey said of the RB17: “I had been mulling around the idea to take on the challenge to design our very own Hypercar, from concept to delivery, for many years and it has been a magnificent project and journey.

“For it to finally be the day we pull the covers off and see the birth of the RB17, is truly remarkable.

“The RB17 Hypercar embraces everything we stand for: undeniable power, speed and beauty.

“It is very adaptable in its abilities, and we made sure to design it as a two seater so that the thrill of driving at F1 speeds can be enjoyed with a friend or partner.”

Seven Red Bull F1 challengers – one manned by Horner – will tackle the iconic Goodwood hill as part of the team’s 20th anniversary celebrations, with three-time World Champion and F1 2024 Championship leader Max Verstappen to debut at the event on Sunday.

