Christian Horner explains Carlos Sainz snub in 2025 F1 Red Bull line-up

The 2024 Formula 1 season saw countless twists and turns as drivers were swapped out mid-season or made sweeping commitments to new teams for 2025. One driver without a drive from the very start of the year was Carlos Sainz Jr.

With rumors of Sergio Perez’s departure from Red Bull Racing at the conclusion of the 2024 season, Sainz might have been a strong choice for the team — but Christian Horner has explained why he didn’t make the cut.

Christian Horner praises Sainz despite Red Bull snub

Well before the 2024 Formula 1 season already got underway, there was one driver without a seat heading into the subsequent season: Carlos Sainz Jr.

Despite a strong run with Ferrari, the team from Maranello looked in a different direction when it came time to consider its future. In February, the team announced that it would be signing seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton to its lineup alongside Charles Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz was a free agent.

Sainz and his management team pursued multiple options for the future, but the doors closed quickly. The Spaniard’s decision to sign on with Williams highlighted just how contentious the 2025 driver market has become.

But are Red Bull rueing the fact that it didn’t snap up Sainz when it had the chance?

Christian Horner says ‘no.’

After months of speculation, Sergio Perez finally announced his departure from Red Bull Racing ahead of the 2025 season in the wake of the 2024 finale.

Earlier in the season, Perez had inked a contract extension with Red Bull that would have seen him remain with the team in 2025, with the option to continue into 2026 should his performance be strong enough. But almost immediately, the Mexican racer’s performance began to drop.

The ensuing round of musical chairs since Perez stepped back has seen Liam Lawson join Red Bull Racing — but wouldn’t Sainz have been a great fit?

In a brief interview with Sky Sports F1 after Checo’s announcement, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner explained his reasoning.

“I think Carlos is a great driver, and we’ve seen that this year,” Horner said.

“Sometimes, you’ve got to look at all the various criteria and dynamics.”

One such dynamic was timing.

“At the point that we extended Checo’s contract, you have to remember that he was second in the World Championship and finishing on podiums in the first four out of five races,” he explained.

As a result, Red Bull had committed to a driver already part of its program and had no intention of looking for talent elsewhere.

Sainz signed a multi-year deal with Williams in late July, during a point in the season where there was still a hope that Perez would improve. Sainz was never a free agent when Red Bull was looking for a driver — and as a result, the Milton Keynes team will consist of Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson in 2025.

