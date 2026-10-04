Christian Horner boasts an impressive Formula 1 trophy cabinet, but that could actually be a “disadvantage” at Ferrari according to former team boss Maurizio Arrivabene.

Horner described Ferrari as a “dream” in an interview which coincided with rumours of a succession plan regarding current Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur.

Christian Horner to Ferrari warning from Arrivabene

Horner has stated that he is looking for an owernship stake should he return to F1, though Ferrari is the one team for which he would make an exception.

Simultaneously, multiple sources told PlanetF1.com, over the Azerbaijan Grand Prix race weekend, that Ferrari is eyeing a succession plan that would include a ‘stage-managed’ exit to ease Vasseur out of his role as team principal.

The rumours surrounding Vasseur’s future led to Ferrari’s chief communication officer Maria Conti, in a hastily-arranged press conference on Tuesday, declaring the Scuderia’s continued confidence in Vasseur.

Horner’s Ferrari comments have sparked a response from Arrivabene, who served as Ferrari team principal between 2014-19.

He stressed that the Brit is not the silver bullet to all Ferrari-related problems. His proven track record in the sport could even serve as a “disadvantage” rather than a benefit.

Horner established himself as one of the most successful F1 team bosses of all-time, overseeing a total of 14 world championship wins at Red Bull, where he was team boss from 2005-25.

“At Ferrari, one man can’t change anything,” Arrivabene is quoted as having told Sky Italia.

“For Horner to come to Ferrari with all the titles he’s won could be more of a disadvantage than an advantage, because it would raise even greater expectations.

“On top of that, they’d have to start all over again.

“Ferrari no longer has engineers of the calibre of [Simone] Resta, [Lorenzo] Sassi, [Enrico] Cardile, and [Andrea] Stella. They now work for other teams.

“Everything has to be rebuilt. Ferrari needs calm and a leader who can work freely.

“These two things can solve many problems. But it is not a single person, however successful, who can solve the problems.”

He added: “Is Vasseur the right man for the job? I don’t know if he has free rein or not.

“If so, then some reflection is needed. It’s crucial to give the team some peace and quiet now, and that’s not easy at Ferrari.”

Arrivabene suggested that Ferrari has “made significant progress” in F1 2026, despite now encountering a blip with no podium result since Belgium.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have claimed a victory apiece this season in Barcelona and Silverstone respectively. The team sits P2 in the Constructors’ standings.

“It’s not enough to just bring in the ‘big man’ who’s already won everything. As a fan and former Ferrari employee, I say – let’s not raise false expectations,” Arrivabene concludes.

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However, it’s thought that the Horner to Ferrari link is the result of coincidental timing, with the interview with The Times having been given some weeks prior.

While speculation surrounding Vasseur’s future has quietly circulated around the paddock in recent weeks, it has accelerated in the last week.

Sky F1 reporter Ted Kravitz has suggested Horner’s comments come as he looks to publicise his forthcoming book.

“He’s doing a load of publicity for his book, and in that, he’s given an interview to The Times newspaper. In that interview, he’s essentially put a big sign on the front of his book thing, saying, ‘Read my book, and by the way, Ferrari, I’d like to be your team principal,'” said Kravitz of Horner on his ‘Ted’s Notebook’ show.

“So, having said thanks, but no thanks to Ferrari team principal in the past when he was offered it a few years ago, and then they got Fred Vasseur, he’s now said that the only team that he would consider joining without equity, without taking a stake in the team, is Ferrari, because, quote, ‘Ferrari is the dream’.

“So, Christian Horner appears to have changed his tune somewhat, unusual for him, in that he had said before that he wasn’t interested.

“He now seems to be saying, as perhaps, you might say, that other opportunities have not materialised for him to come back and be a team principal, that he would indeed, after all, like to be Ferrari team principal.

“Christian is clearly sending a message to John Elkann [Ferrari chairman] saying, ‘If you still want me, I am available, and keen now to be the Ferrari team principal.'”

While Horner has been widely linked with a possible move to Ferrari, it’s thought he is not the front runner, with the marque’s WEC boss, Antonello Coletta, seemingly the preferred candidate.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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