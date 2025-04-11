Red Bull team boss Christian Horner offered an insight into the meeting called by the FIA in Bahrain over a possible return of V10 engines in Formula 1.

And revealing that the incoming new F1 2026 engine regulations are safe for at least three seasons, Horner explained how the engine manufacturers will now embark on a “fact finding mission” and work with the FIA and F1’s commercial rights holder Liberty Media to determine the sport’s future path.

Horner opens up on FIA meeting: F1 V10s not just a memory?

Formula 1’s governing body the FIA recently confirmed that the prospect of V10 engines returning to the sport is being explored, as F1 readies to roll out its fully-sustainable biofuel as part of the new engine regulations from 2026, ones which will see an increase in electrical power to create a 50/50 split working with the internal combustion engine.

And ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, a meeting took place between the FIA and the teams over the prospect of the sport returning to naturally-aspirated engines down the line, with hybrid power units having been in use in F1 since 2014, when they took over from V8s.

Horner explained that the impetus came from the FIA with this meeting, and detailed what happens from here.

“First of all, it was a meeting called by the FIA,” he told Sky F1. “It was a very cordial, productive meeting.

“I think the FIA president [Mohammed Ben Sulayem], you know, asking for feedback about what the next generation of engine should look like.

“Obviously, ’26 is absolutely fixed. But thinking a little further down the line, you know, what is the right trajectory for Formula 1.”

Asked how much further down the line, Horner added: “Certainly not ’27. Impossible, pretty much, ’28.

“It’s all subjective. I think it’s a fact finding mission at the moment. It’s now down to the PU manufacturers to feed back to the FIA. They’re gaining all their information, and then it’ll progress from there.”

Come F1 2026 – when the new engine rules are joined by revamped chassis regulations in a major shake-up for Formula 1 – Red Bull will take the plunge as an engine manufacturer for the first time, working in partnership with Ford.

So, with Red Bull having invested significantly into their new Red Bull Powertrains division, Horner was asked if Red Bull would support such a big swing in the regulations by F1 returning to V10s.

He replied: “We’re building an infrastructure based on the current set of regulations. And so whatever the future regulations are, needs to take into account the resources that teams have.

“And we’ve structured our business around this current set of regs. And we’re excited about ’26. It’s rapidly approaching. In the engine world, it’s literally tomorrow.

“But, yeah, we’re making very good headway, and pleased with progress.”

But quizzed on whether he likes the idea of a V10 engine back in Formula 1, Horner – whose first year as Red Bull team boss in 2005 coincided with the final season using V10s – continued: “I think the romanticist in me, you know, a screaming V10 could be really attractive for Formula 1. But, it’s got to be done responsibly.

“And with electrification as well, you know, what does that engine look like? And is it a [V]10? Is it an eight? There’s so much… And that was really the discussion this morning is, what does the future potentially look like? And it’s now down to the different manufacturers and PUMs [power unit manufacturers] to feed back to the FIA and then digest that.”

F1 2026 explained

👉 Explained: The 2026 engine regulations set to seriously shake up Formula 1

👉 F1 2026 tech analysed: The future of overtaking and biggest car advantage identified

Red Bull Powertrains-Ford will be joined by Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda and Audi as the engine manufacturers for the new era from F1 2026, so Horner was asked if the teams have found a common ground on the idea of returning to V10s in F1’s future, or if opinions are mixed.

He hinted at the latter.

“Well, I think, as usual, all the teams will obviously want something slightly different that suits their own criteria,” he said.

“So I think it’s really up to the FIA, and ultimately, Liberty as the commercial rights hold of the sport, to decide.

“This isn’t just about in three, four years time. This is about what do the next 10, 15 years look like.”

Read next: Aston Martin part ways with former technical director in low-key split