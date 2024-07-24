Christian Horner issues four-word verdict on Sergio Perez with future on line

Christian Horner suggested Sergio Perez’s performance in Hungary was his “strongest race since China” as questions continue to be asked about the Mexican’s future.

The Red Bull driver recovered from another poor quali to finish seventh in Budapest and Horner suggested the 34-year-old still had more to give.

Christian Horner backs Sergio Perez after Hungarian GP

If some reports are to be believed, Sergio Perez has one race to save his career with senior advisor Helmut Marko again confirming Red Bull would discuss the Mexcian’s future during the summer break.

That comes after a poor first half of the season that, although it started brightly, sees Perez in seventh and having done little to assist Red Bull’s title charge.

Often Perez’s biggest supporter, even Horner in recent weeks has swayed but he did suggest the Mexican’s race in Budapest was his best since the fifth round of the season in China.

“That was probably Checo’s strongest race since China,” he told the media. “So he should take some confidence out of today’s race.

“If he qualified more in position yesterday, he would have been in a much more competitive position over the weekend.”

On Perez’s qualifying form in particular, Horner said that was “something that had to change” but again praised his race craft.

“Checo’s race actually, starting on the hard, he dropped behind [George] Russell and then as soon as he got into the clear air, his pace was actually the same as McLaren. So he’s actually driven a good race today.

“So he had good pace, he made some good passes and hopefully, he will have taken a lot of confidence from it.”

Perez continues to be a man under threat though and Sky Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher said Red Bull should put Perez “out of his misery.”

“How many times do I have to say it?” the former F1 driver said. “I don’t know how long Red Bull is willing to watch and subject itself to this.

“I don’t think there’s any point anymore. And he knows that himself.

“The damage… we don’t even need to talk about it.

“Red Bull has so many drivers. It has to stop. He really should be put out of his misery. I’m sorry. It’s a catastrophe for him too.”

