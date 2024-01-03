Christian Horner places ‘very high expectation’ on ‘big animal’ F1 rival in 2024

Christian Horner said there will be “very high expectation” on Ferrari with the “big animal” having gone title-less since 2008.

While not quite the most barren run of their lifetime, that came between 1979 – 2000, it has been a long time since Ferrari tasted championship success.

Kimi Raikkonen remains their most recent winner in 2007, while Ferrari won the Constructors’ in 2008, but even if there have been signs of progress, the sport’s most famous team still looks far from where it wants to be.

Christian Horner backs Fred Vasseur for Ferrari turnaround

Barren runs are not something Horner has to worry himself about since 2021 with the team winning the double in both of the last two seasons.

Horner is the longest-serving team principal and developed a reputation as one of the best of all-time and believes his Ferrari counterpart, Fred Vasseur, is capable of bringing success back to Maranello.

“Ferrari is a different type of team, he told Sky Sports. “It’s a national team and I think there’s a pressure that comes with that.

“There’s the Italian media that are absolutely brutal and scrutinise every single move and there’s just a huge expectation.

“Fred’s a capable guy. He’s a racer and Ferrari are a big animal in Formula 1 and the expectation will be very high on them next year.”

Ferrari have even reached out to Horner in the past to take the reins at Maranello but he has always preferred to stick with Red Bull.

Asked by Auto Motor und Sport in February last year if he has ever been tempted by another team, like Ferrari, Horner replied: “Honestly, no, because I’ve been here [at Red Bull] since the very beginning, I feel very much responsible for the team.

“It’s a great group of people that I work with, and I think that I’ve never been tempted away, I feel a loyalty to Red Bull and of course, the people here. And when you’re working with such a great team, why would you want to be anywhere else?

“It’s hugely flattering to have been asked by Ferrari, they’re a great team.”

