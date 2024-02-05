Internal investigation launched by Red Bull against team boss Christian Horner

Red Bull GmbH has initiated an internal investigation against team boss Christian Horner, based on allegations made by an employee.

Christian Horner is being subjected to an internal investigation by Red Bull GmbH, the racing team’s parent company, with the investigation being launched based on accusations of “inappropriate behaviour” by another Red Bull Racing employee.

According to the company, the allegations are being taken “extremely seriously”.

According to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Horner’s response to the allegations is blunt: “I completely deny these claims.”

A statement from Red Bull GmbH states: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

F1 2024: Five reasons to be extremely excited for the new F1 season

Horner has overseen Red Bull Racing’s F1 team since the company entered Formula 1 in 2005, and has led the team to seven Drivers’ Championships and six Constructors’ Championships over the past two decades.

The 50-year-old was recently awarded a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) accolade in the New Year’s Honours list, following the team’s dominant 2023 as the Milton Keynes-based squad won all bar one race.

Red Bull will launch their new car on 15th February at a special launch event in Milton Keynes, and Horner is set to remain in his role as team boss while the investigation is carried out.

Red Bull Racing declined to comment when approached by PlanetF1.com.



Read Next: Ferrari legend critical of ‘uncomfortable and undeserved situation’ for Carlos Sainz