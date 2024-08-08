Red Bull has dismissed the appeal lodged by an employee regarding the investigation involving team boss Christian Horner.

Off-track matters dominated the headlines for Red Bull early in 2024, after an internal investigation focusing on Red Bull Racing team principal Horner was launched following allegations from a fellow employee of inappropriate behaviour – allegations which Horner strongly and consistently denied.

The investigation resulted in the case brought against Horner being dismissed, though the employee would exercise her right to appeal.

However, Red Bull has now confirmed that the appeal is “not upheld”, bringing an end to the appeal process.

In a statement given to PlanetF1.com by Red Bull Racing: “Earlier this year a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated. That complaint was dealt with through the company’s grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance.

“The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC. All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not being upheld.

“The KC’s conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.

“The company respects the privacy of all its employees and will not be making further public comment on this matter at this time.

“Red Bull is committed to continuing to meet the highest workplace standards.”

Horner has served as Red Bull Racing team principal since the team joined the Formula 1 grid all the way back in 2005, Red Bull having since claimed six Constructors’ and seven Drivers’ title crowns while they currently top both Championships in F1 2024.

Horner had raced in the junior formulas and founded his own team Arden in 1997, retiring from racing at the end of the following season to fully transition into team management.

