Christian Horner accuser files official complaint to the FIA – report

The individual who made a complaint against Christian Horner has reportedly submitted an official complaint to the FIA having been rejected by Red Bull.

An international investigation by Red Bull GmbH last month into Horner was eventually dismissed, but the behaviour of the Red Bull CEO and team principal will now reportedly be investigated by the sport’s governing body.

Christian Horner case submitted to the FIA

According to the BBC, the complainant has registered a grievance with the FIA’s ethics committee regarding allegations over Horner’s behaviour, something the 50-year-old has always denied.

According to the BBC, the first complaint was made to the FIA ethics and compliance hotline on February 2 and expressed a fear that Red Bull could try and cover it up.

The second complaint on March 6 referenced the first and warned that the whistleblower would next inform the media.

The BBC say the FIA had not responded to requests for comment and that Red Bull Racing were unaware of the submission to the FIA.

An internal investigation by Red Bull Racing’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH dismissed the allegations into Horner, but the female employee is expected to submit an appeal.

As part of their due diligence, Red Bull GmbH appointed an independent lawyer to oversee the investigation and the KC interviewed Horner for over nine hours in London in February.

A day after the investigation was dismissed, WhatsApp messages claiming to be from Horner were dispersed to members of the media as well as other F1 figureheads although Horner refused to confirm their validity or comment on what he called “anonymous speculation.”

Conversations surrounding Horner have continued into the season however, and he was questioned about the team’s working environment in Saudi Arabia.

When asked by Sky Sports F1 if there is currently a decent working culture within Red Bull Racing, he replied: “Yes, absolutely.

“You know, Red Bull Racing is the most followed sporting entity of any sports team in the world.

“We’ve got an incredible team and incredible group of men and women that are doing an amazing job, without which we wouldn’t be achieving these performances.”

