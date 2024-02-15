Christian Horner has conceded “there has been a distraction” at Red Bull after the team principal and CEO was investigated for alleged inappropriate behaviour.

The 50-year-old was put in the spotlight earlier this month when it emerged he was under investigation by parent company Red Bull GmbH over alleged inappropriate behaviour in his leadership role.

Horner met with an external lawyer last week, appointed by Red Bull, to give his side of the story but the team have refused to give away too much detail regarding the ongoing case.

Christian Horner speaks after Red Bull investigation opens

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Reports as to exactly what Horner is being investigated for vary widely depending on where you read them but the general consensus is he is being investigated following a complaint of inappropriate behaviour, an accusation he strongly denies.

But while the investigation continues, it is business as normal for Horner who attended the team’s shakedown at Silverstone on Wednesday as well as the RB20’s launch on Thursday.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com, Horner conceded the investigation had been a “distraction.”

“Inevitably there has been a distraction but the team are very together,” he said. “Everybody’s focused on the season ahead. It’s been very much business as normal. The support has been fantastic.”

As to how he felt personally, Horner said he was co-operating fully but trying to focus on the year to come.

“Obviously, my focus is very much on the season ahead. It has been business as normal,” Horner, who has been with Red Bull since 2005, said.

“There is an investigation which I am working with fully so that is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead.”

There was also a suggestion that Red Bull leaders Horner and Helmut Marko had fallen out, but the former insisted it was a united team.

“We’ve very united. We’ve always had tremendous support from the shareholders since Dietrich [Mateschitz]’s passing.

“Shareholders have been incredibly supportive and you can see the level of investment. There is a campus here with [Red Bull] Powertrains for the future of Formula 1 and we’re one team.”

