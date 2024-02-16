Christian Horner investigation: Red Bull team boss will be present in Bahrain

Facing an investigation into his alleged behaviour, Christian Horner has insisted he will be present in Bahrain next week as it is business as usual for the Red Bull team boss.

Earlier this month Red Bull GmbH confirmed the Briton was under investigation for alleged inappropriate behaviour in his leadership role.

Horner, who was questioned by lawyers last Friday, has denied any wrongdoing.

Christian Horner: ‘I’ve built the team, I feel a tremendous loyalty to the people’

There was a fair amount of speculation as to whether he’d be present at the launch of the Red Bull’s RB20 in Milton Keynes on Thursday, various reports suggesting his position as Red Bull’s team principal could be on the line.

Horner, though, was there on Thursday as he joined his drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in taking the covers off the team’s 2024 challenger.

He adamantly told TalkSPORT on the day that his future lies with Red Bull.

“I’ve been here since the beginning,” he said. “I’ve built the team, I feel a tremendous loyalty to the people that work here. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”

In attendance at the launch, the Briton says he’ll also be present when Formula 1 hits the track at the Sakhir circuit next week for the start of pre-season testing.

“Yes,” he simply told the Daily Mail when asked about that.

The 50-year-old says he has the full support of his team as they head into the new season determined to retain the championship double after last year’s record-breaking campaign.

“Moments of uncertainty bring us together and I’ve never seen a team more together and supporting than it is,” he said.

“Everybody’s focused on one thing, which is the performance of that car to go out and defend both the World titles that we’ve worked so hard to achieve over the last couple of years.

“So the car is what everybody is invested in and I look forward to seeing it in action in Bahrain next week.

“I’m absolutely committed to this team. I’ve been here since the beginning. I’ve built this team. There have been highs and lows along the way.

“We have won 113 races. Won seven Drivers’ World Championships. We’ve won six Constructors’ World Championships. All in 19 seasons and that’s in the history books.

“But it’s what lies ahead that’s important. So my focus is on the future. It is on Red Bull Powertrains becoming a start-up engine business. We have an advanced technology business system producing the first ever Red Bull track car. There’s a lot going on on the campus.

“I’ve been back in the office doing my job.”

