Ford motorsport boss Mark Rushbrook has said the US automotive giant expects “very high standards of behaviour and integrity” amid the ongoing investigation in Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Horner, F1’s longest serving team boss, is currently battling allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a Red Bull Racing employee.

He has strenuously and consistently denied the allegations and attended the launch of Red Bull’s 2024 car, the RB20, on Thursday.

Ford boss comments on Christian Horner investigation

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Ford announced last year that they will become Red Bull’s engine partner for the 2026 season, when the team’s current powertrain suppliers Honda switch to Aston Martin.

Ahead of this weekend’s Daytona 500, Rushbrook, the global head of Ford Performance Motorsport, said that Ford are awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

He told the Associated Press: “As a family company, and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behaviour and integrity, we do expect the same from our partners.

“It appears to us, and what we’ve been told, was that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously.

“And of course, they’re worried about their brand, as well.

“And that’s why they’ve got an independent investigation and until we see what truth comes out of that, it’s too early for us to comment on it all.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher at the RB20 launch this week, Horner said the investigation has been a “distraction” ahead of the start of the new season in Bahrain on March 2 but insisted it was business at usual within the team.

He said: “Inevitably there has been a distraction but the team are very together.

“Everybody’s focused on the season ahead. It’s been very much business as normal. The support has been fantastic.

“Obviously, my focus is very much on the season ahead. It has been business as normal.

“There is an investigation which I am working with fully so that is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead.”

