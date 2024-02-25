The chief executive of the Ford Motor Company has called for a resolution to the Christian Horner investigation in a letter to the Red Bull Racing team, according to a report.

It emerged earlier this month that Horner, F1’s longest-serving team principal, is facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a Red Bull employee, allegations Horner has consistently and strenuously denied.

Horner met with investigators on February 9 before having a visible presence at both the launch of Red Bull’s 2024 car, the RB20, and pre-season testing in Bahrain this week.

Ford announced last year that they will become Red Bull’s technical partner for F1’s new regulations in 2026, with CEO Jim Farley submitting a letter to the team calling for an end to the saga according to the Associated Press, which claims to have seen the document.

AP reports that the letter from Farley – dated Friday February 23 – expresses his displeasure with “the unresolved allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Red Bull Racing leadership.”

“As we have indicated previously, without satisfactory response, Ford’s values are non-negotiable,” Farley reportedly wrote in the letter. “It is imperative that our racing partners share and demonstrate a genuine commitment to those same values. My team and I are available at any time to discuss this matter. We remain insistent on, and hopeful, for a resolution we can all stand behind.

“We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings.”

Farley also reportedly notes in the letter that 11 days had passed since Ford first requested further information into the investigation.

Farley’s intervention comes shortly after Ford motorsport boss Mark Rushbrook said the US automotive giants expect “very high standards of behaviour and integrity” from their partners.

He told Associated Press: “As a family company, and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behaviour and integrity, we do expect the same from our partners.

“It appears to us, and what we’ve been told, was that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously.

“And of course, they’re worried about their brand, as well.

“And that’s why they’ve got an independent investigation and until we see what truth comes out of that, it’s too early for us to comment on it all.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher at the launch of the RB20, Horner described the investigation as a “distraction” but insisted the team are operating as normal ahead of the new season.

He said: “Inevitably there has been a distraction but the team are very together.

“Everybody’s focused on the season ahead. It’s been very much business as normal. The support has been fantastic.

“Obviously, my focus is very much on the season ahead. It has been business as normal.

“There is an investigation which I am working with fully so that is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead.”

