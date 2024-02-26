Christian Horner investigation: Reported timeline for resolution emerges

The investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is said to have concluded, with a resolution expected in the coming days.

Horner has been under internal investigation by Red Bull Racing’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, after an allegation of inappropriate behaviour was made against him by a female employee.

Horner has denied the claims throughout and said he has fully co-operated with the investigation, with Sky Sports F1 reporting that it has now concluded.

The Red Bull team principal has been reported to have held a full day of interviews as part of his involvement in giving evidence to the investigation, with Red Bull GmbH having hired an external barrister to look into the allegations against him.

Horner has continued to be present for official Red Bull activities throughout the investigation, having been at the unveiling of the RB20 a fortnight ago and trackside in Bahrain for pre-season testing last week.

Sky Sports report that the full investigation is now with the board of Red Bull GmbH at the company’s headquarters in Salzburg, Austria, and is said to run to well over 100 pages in length, coupled with the interview testimony of those involved.

An outcome regarding Horner’s future with the team is said to be expected on Tuesday or Wednesday this week, with the long-serving team principal and CEO ultimately reporting into the board of Red Bull GmbH.

Any communication from Red Bull’s parent company is unlikely to contain significant details surrounding the allegations themselves, in order to respect the confidentiality of those involved.

Horner has maintained that his involvement at trackside and at the launch of the team’s new challenger, the RB20, has been “business as usual” as he looks ahead to the new season, with Red Bull looking to seal a fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship and third straight Constructors’ title in 2024.

The 50-year-old has been at the helm of the team since they entered Formula 1 back in 2005, and currently stands as the sport’s longest-serving team principal.

