Red Bull have reportedly moved up the timeframe of their investigation into Christian Horner after new allegations surfaced from the Netherlands.

The Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal is currently under investigation by parent company Red Bull GmbH after a complaint was made regarding his behaviour. Horner has flatly denied all allegations.

An outcome was not expected to be given until shortly before the Bahrain Grand Prix but a report now suggests a decision could come quicker.

Red Bull move up Christian Horner investigation outcome

According to British newspaper the Times, Red Bull are now seeking to accelerate the process after a claim came from the Dutch newspaper De Telegraf that the inappropriate behaviour was of a sexual nature.

PlanetF1.com has sought to clarify the truth behind De Telegraf’s claim but was told by a Red Bull spokesperson “it would not be appropriate for us to comment before the investigation is completed.”

The Times suggest that the report, which was published on Friday, has encouraged Red Bull GmbH to speed up the process “in an effort to end the disruption as well as the uncertainty.”

Horner met with an independent lawyer appointed by Red Bull last week at a London location and spent nine hours giving his side of the story. The Red Bull boss was present during the team’s RB20 launch in Milton Keynes on Thursday and although he admitted it was a “distraction”, he also confirmed he had no intention of stepping down.

De Telegraf also claim that a settlement offer of £650,000 was sent to the female employee shortly before the news was made public but the Daily Mail claim Horner’s lawyer has denied any such offer was given.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com during the launch, Horner said the team remained focused on the new season.

“Inevitably there has been a distraction but the team are very together,” he said. “Everybody’s focused on the season ahead. It’s been very much business as normal. The support has been fantastic.

“Obviously, my focus is very much on the season ahead. It has been business as normal.

“There is an investigation which I am working with fully so that is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead.”

