Max Verstappen has revealed there has been a calming of behind-the-scenes relationships at Red Bull after tension between his father Jos and Christian Horner earlier this year.

Verstappen Sr was public in his criticism of the Red Bull team principal earlier this year after an internal investigation was launched by parent company Red Bull GmbH into his alleged conduct as team boss, though he was cleared of all wrongdoing.

Max Verstappen on Jos and Christian Horner tensions after ‘a lot of mud-slinging’

Former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen recently said in an interview that he had no regrets over his public criticism of the Red Bull team principal this year, which included him saying “the team is in danger of being torn apart” if Horner stayed in post, and would “explode” from its previous dominant form.

Having added himself that an air of stability appears to have come to the top of Red Bull, the reigning World Champion agrees that the situation is now more settled within the camp.

“There was a lot of mud-slinging left and right,” he told Dutch broadcaster Viaplay.

“Ultimately, what matters is that you solve it together and not in the media – and that worked out. My father and Christian too. You have to talk about it with each other and that’s what they did.”

The 2024 season began with Horner’s future seemingly undecided within Red Bull while the internal investigation took place, and while he was later exonerated and cleared of any wrongdoing, the now-four-time World Champion admitted the situation was not ideal at the beginning of the year.

“That was before we went to Bahrain,” Verstappen said when asked when he first heard of internal rumblings within Red Bull.

“It’s never nice for the team, not for anyone and certainly not for himself [Horner]. Ultimately, you have to continue as a team.

“We have to focus on performance. Ultimately, that’s what you’re paid for – everyone in the team. Ultimately, you try to focus on that.

“There was a lot going on in the background. I also get to see more than most people.

“Of course, you don’t have to say everything in the media or talk about it, it’s much more important that we get along well behind the scenes.

“He stayed, and in the end, I think we built a very strong bond with the whole team – and Christian. You can quickly say that you wash your hands of it and don’t get involved.

“But in the end, you also owe a lot to each other in the team and you have to go through that storm with everyone.”

