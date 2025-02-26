Christian Horner said he had no problem with fans booing Red Bull but took issue with the reaction shown to Max Verstappen during F1 75.

Verstappen and Horner were booed during the ceremony at the O2 Arena in London but Horner said that was always going to be the case.

Christian Horner reacts to F1 75 booing of Red Bull and Max Verstappen

The reaction to Horner and Verstappen’s booing has been mixed from the FIA condemning it to Toto Wolff suggesting a whole event would not be criticised because of a few boos.

But Horner, who was the target of booing every time he appeared on screen, was happy to accept Red Bull’s role as “protagonists.”

“It was a big event,” he told media including PlanetF1.com in Bahrain. “It was obvious that all the teams put a lot of effort into it, which was good to see.

“Now, of course, launching your car is a bit like launching your away strip with a home fan stadium. Fans will always back the teams and drivers that they want to and, of course, we’ve been the protagonists over the years.”

The longest serving current team principal did however take exception to the booing of Verstappen who did not speak during the event.

“I guess the only disappointment I had with it was the reception to Max as a four-time world champion.

“That was disappointing. But passion in sport is always going to be there. If the launch would have been in Holland, no doubt the reception would have been somewhat different.”

The FIA issued a statement, describing the booing as “the crowd’s tribalist reaction”, but Horner insisted the sporting body acted of their own volition and without prompt from Red Bull.

“The FIA, they’ve made their own comments. It was nothing that we certainly asked for,” Horner said.

“I didn’t have any conversation with the FIA following the event.”

Horner was joined in Bahrain by McLaren CEO Zak Brown whose team received a much more positive reaction from the London crowd.

The American said booing and cheering was fair but anything beyond that is not acceptable.

“I think first of all, the event was pretty awesome for the fans,” he said. “I think we need to do more of those types of events, whether it’s pre-season, whether it’s more opportunities for our fans when we’re testing, end of awards.

More reaction to the booing in F1 75

Booing is a part of sport – so why should F1 be exempt?

Max Verstappen receives boycott threat backing after F1 75 event

“I think we’re making good progress there and I think I’ve never been to a sporting event that’s been quiet, where someone’s not yelling at a football player for missing a goal, or ice hockey or baseball.

“I think sport brings out passionate fans and they cheer and they boo. I didn’t hear anything other than cheering and booing. I’ve certainly seen a lot worse on social media, where you’re kind of going a bit too far.

“But cheering and booing has been part of sport, every sport, forever, and that’s what fans do.

“They yell at their TV when they’re watching with their buddies. Everyone has a favourite team, a favourite driver so I just think that’s sport. There wasn’t anything visceral or violent.

“You definitely see other sports that have had riots break out, it was far from that. I think it was sports and fans doing what fans do when they kind of voice their opinion on who they are cheering for.”

Read next: F1 testing 2025 gallery: All the latest technical details on display in Bahrain