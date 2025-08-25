Latest Christian Horner lifeline ruled out after Toto Wolff ‘in the s**t’ admission

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos believes it is unlikely that Christian Horner will take a role with the FIA upon his return to F1.

It comes after Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss and Horner’s long-term adversary, quipped that he would be “really in the s**t” if the former Red Bull team principal joins F1’s governing body.

Former Red Bull driver: Christian Horner unlikely to return in FIA role

Horner was sacked by Red Bull last month after more than 20 years in charge with Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies installed as his replacement as chief executive and team principal.

The 51-year-old stands as one of the most successful team bosses in F1 history having led Red Bull to six Constructors’ titles and eight Drivers’ championships – split evenly between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen – since his appointment in 2005.

PlanetF1.com revealed earlier this month that Horner has been removed as a director of both Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology Limited, officially bringing his tenure to an end.

Toto Wolff now the longest-serving F1 boss after Christian Horner exit

It is widely expected that Horner’s return to the paddock is a matter of when, not if, most likely in a team-ownership-style role similar to that held by Wolff, who owns a third of the Mercedes squad.

Horner was previously regarded as a potential successor to Bernie Ecclestone as Formula 1 chief executive, a role currently held by former Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali.

Meanwhile, the FIA presidential elections will be held later this year with current incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem thought likely to secure a second term in office, having been appointed president in 2021.

Doornbos made three appearances for Red Bull at the end of the 2006 season before becoming an F1 pundit in the Netherlands.

And he believes Horner would prefer a team-based role over a position with the FIA when he eventually commits to an F1 comeback.

He told the Dutch edition of Motorsport.com: “I don’t see him returning to a role at the FIA. I can see him giving it another go as team boss, though.”

Doornbos’s comments come after Wolff admitted that he would be “really in the s**t” if Horner were to take up a senior position with F1’s governing body.

Horner and Wolff were embroiled in a bitter rivalry over the course of the 2021 season as their respective drivers, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, fought for the title.

That year ended with Verstappen claiming the first of four consecutive World Championships as Hamilton was denied a record eighth title in highly controversial circumstances at the infamous decider in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at last month’s Belgian Grand Prix, the first race held following Horner’s dismissal by Red Bull, Wolff joked that he would be in big trouble if Horner were to join the FIA.

Asked where Horner could end up next, Wolff told Sky F1: “I need to be careful.

“He could be rocking up in the FIA and then I’m really in the sh*t. You never know.

“He was somebody that was controversial, that was polarising and not softwashed.

“That was good from the entertainment factor and, from that perspective, he’s clearly going to be missed. His track record speaks for himself.”

Wolff recently offered a less flattering assessment of Horner, claiming that he “behaved like an a**hole” for most of his Red Bull tenure and operated to a different set of values to his rival team principals.

However, the Mercedes boss conceded that F1 has lost one of its “main characters” with the departure of Horner.

Wolff told Formula.hu: “What do I think [of Horner]?

“Well, that over the last 12-15 years, he has often behaved like an asshole.

“He operates according to completely different values, but even the greatest enemy has a best friend.

“On the other hand, he was extremely successful in what he did.

“Now that he’s gone, at least for a while, a real personality has left the sport.

“He was controversial and divisive, but he was one of the main characters here. We can safely say that he was as significant as a great driver.

“Looking at it purely from an F1 perspective, I don’t think there are many old-style team boss dinosaurs left here.

“Maybe just me. Maybe Fred [Vasseur, Ferrari team principal] is a bit of a dinosaur too!”

