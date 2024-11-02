Nearing the end of an under-par season, Christian Horner has reminded Sergio Perez that F1 is a “results-based business” but insists Red Bull are doing their best to help him recover.

This comes on the back of Horner being spotted leaving the Williams hospitality in Brazil where Franco Colapinto qualified just one place behind Sergio Perez for Saturday’s Sprint.

F1 is a ‘results-based business’ and Sergio Perez’s are ‘under-par’

Perez has been the subject of many rumours this season with the Mexican driver under-performing and leaving Red Bull vulnerable to McLaren, and more recently Ferrari, in the Constructors’ Championship.

Perez has scored just 150 points as his run off of the F1 podium extended to 15 races in Mexico where he was a disappointing P17 in front of his home fans. It’s his lowest points tally ever with Red Bull.

The Mexican driver is unlikely to add to his points in Brazil’s Sprint as he’ll line up 13th on the grid, only one place ahead of F1 2025 VCARB hopeful Franco Colapinto but five behind the driver who could seal Perez’s fate, Liam Lawson.

According to reports, should Lawson’s stellar audition continue, he would replace Perez at Red Bull next season and that would free up his VCARB seat for Colapinto. If, of course, Williams agree to let the Argentinean leave.

Horner, who was seen at the Williams hospitality on Friday, says Red Bull are doing everything they can to support Perez but his results are “under-par”. The team even changed the 34-year-old’s chassis ahead of the Brazilian weekend.

Sergio Perez’s startling deficit to Max Verstappen

“We’re doing our best to try and help rebuild his confidence. He had a horrible weekend in Mexico,” he told Sky F1.

“We’ve changed his chassis this weekend. It’s an older chassis, that we’ve put him into just to give him that extra boost of confidence.

“But Sergio is a seasoned campaigner, he’s been around long enough that he knows this is a results-based business.

“He knows that this season has been under-par for him. Nobody’s more acutely aware of that than Sergio, but we’re doing our best that we can to support him.”

Sergio Perez defiant in the face of Red Bull rumours

Perez, though, defiantly told the media in the build-up to the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend that he’s not going anywhere.

Amidst rumours he could be out of the car before the season is over or at the latest at the end of the year, he insisted: “No, not at all. It’s just rumours, at the end of the day.

“There needs to be a little bit more professionalism from the media spreading rumours like that.

“You will see me in Vegas, you will see me next year. I’m not the one that worries about it.”

But pressed on the possibility that he would be in the seat next year after Helmut Marko said Red Bull would decide on their 2025 driver line-ups after Abu Dhabi, Perez said: “Well I know I am. That’s all I can say.”

