Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell has insisted that there are “no plans” for former Red Bull boss Christian Horner to join the team in any capacity in the future.

It comes after Cowell consulted Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll, having appeared to leave the door open to a potential role for Horner earlier in the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Aston Martin boss backtracks on Christian Horner after Lawrence Stroll ‘chat’

As revealed by PlanetF1.com last month, Horner has officially cut ties with Red Bull after reaching a $100million (£74.2m/€85.1m) settlement with the team.

The agreement came less than three months after the 51-year-old was abruptly sacked by the team in the aftermath of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July.

PlanetF1.com understands that Horner will be free to pursue a return to the paddock at some point during the F1 2026 season under the terms of his Red Bull exit.

When and where will Christian Horner reappear?

It is believed that Horner is eyeing a return in a team-ownership-style role, potentially in a similar position to that held by his long-term rival Toto Wolff, who owns a third of the Mercedes team as well as acting as team principal and chief executive.

It emerged ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix that Horner is already reaching out to potential suitors with a view to an F1 comeback.

Ayao Komatsu, the Haas team principal, revealed on Thursday that the American team held “exploratory” talks with Horner after receiving an approach from the former Red Bull boss.

Komatsu went on to insist that “nothing’s gone any further” and distanced himself from “fuelling that story.”

Cowell seemed to leave the door open to a potential role for Horner during his media session on Thursday, repeatedly declining the opportunity to rule out a future link up with the 51-year-old.

After consulting team owner Lawrence Stroll on Friday, however, Cowell insisted that there is “clearly” no place for Horner either within the Aston Martin workforce or at investment level going forward.

Appearing in Friday’s FIA press conference at Marina Bay, Cowell said: “I guess this [subject] popped up yesterday in our media session.

“I had a chat with Lawrence this morning to find out what what he knows.

“It looks as though Christian’s ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment.

“I can clearly say there are no plans for involvement of Christian either in a operational or investment role in the future.”

Cowell’s latest comments makes Aston Martin the second F1 2026 team with no links to the Red Bull family to officially rule out a move for Horner after the incoming Cadillac F1 outfit.

Speaking after Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez were confirmed as the team’s first-ever driver lineup for F1 2026, Cadillac F1 chief executive Dan Towriss moved to “officially shut down” a rumour that Horner could join the F1 newcomers.

He told PlanetF1.com’s Mat Coch and other publications: “There have been no talks with Christian Horner and there are no plans to do that.

“I’d like to officially shut down that rumour.

“Our support, belief and backing are in [team principal] Graeme Lowdon.”

