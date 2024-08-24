Christian Horner has clarified that Liam Lawson is set to be have “a drive” next season, but has kept open the possibility of loaning him out to another team.

PlanetF1.com understands an option exists in Lawson’s contract for Red Bull to take up his services for 2025 in either of their teams, which expires in September – which would then make him a free agent.

Christian Horner clarifies Liam Lawson situation after Helmut Marko comments

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko had hinted that Lawson will be with one of Red Bull or VCARB next season come what may, telling Austrian publication Kleine Zeitung that “he will definitely be in one of our cars next year.”

Team principal Horner has now clarified this stance, with both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez contracted to Red Bull next season, and Yuki Tsunoda already contracted to sister team VCARB – the only uncontracted drive as it stands being that currently held by Daniel Ricciardo.

With huge implications based upon where Lawson may or may not end up next year, with one driver having to be deposed to make way for him in 2025, Horner explained that he is set to have a seat – but did not guarantee that it would be within the Red Bull stable.

What is the current state of play in the Formula 1 driver market?

If this drive is not within either of Red Bull’s teams, the only one still available for next year as of Friday in Zandvoort is at Sauber, after Alpine’s announcement that junior driver Jack Doohan will step up to a race seat for 2025.

After a conversation with Marko, however, Horner made sure to clarify the exact state of play for the 22-year-old.

“A drive,” Horner interjected on Sky F1 when it was put to him that Lawson will have a seat on the grid next season.

“I asked [Marko] quite clearly, he said he’ll have ‘a drive’ in Formula 1 next year.

“We could rent him out. You know, nothing is fixed.

“If we don’t take up the option on Liam, then he’s a free driver for 2025. So, we’ve got specific time periods within drivers’ contracts where that becomes prevalent.

“I checked with Helmut, his comment earlier, and he said, ‘No, I didn’t say which car, he just said ‘a drive’.’”

Lawson remains reserve driver for both of Red Bull’s teams as it stands, as Formula 1 returns to Zandvoort this weekend – the scene of his unexpected F1 debut after Ricciardo fractured his hand at the Dutch circuit last season.

