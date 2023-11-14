New F1 rule prompted by Max Verstappen triggers complaint from Christian Horner

Christian Horner wants F1 to go back to basics and suggested too many rules is making the sport less enjoyable.

Another regulation was added for the race in Sao Paulo with drivers no longer allowed to park their car at the end of the pit lane during qualifying. This itself was a result of another rule preventing too slow a lap during quali as drivers tried to get some clean air on the circuit.

But Horner, who has been in F1 for 17 years, wants the sport’s lawmakers to use some common sense.

Christian Horner wants back to basics approach

The pit lane rule was arguably brought in because of one of Horner’s drivers with Max Verstappen’s parking of the RB19 in the Singapore pit lane the catalyst that led to this eventual rule change.

Verstappen avoided a penalty on that occasion but the FIA later admitted that was the wrong call and as such brought the new stipulation in.

But Horner has said the new rules are “too complicated” and suggested the FIA look at the root cause of the problem rather than applying a “sticking plaster.”

“We’re just making it too complicated,” the Red Bull boss said.

“There is a rule for driving out of the garage, driving in the pit lane, driving out of the pit lane.

“You have to go to basics – why are the drivers needing to do these out laps and whatever? Is it tyre pressure? Is it the tyre temperature?

“Go to the root cause of the problem because it is something that didn’t exist in F1 for 50 years. So why is it an issue now?

“For me, it’s looking at the root cause rather than the sticking plasters that keep getting applied.”

Red Bull driver Verstappen is not a fan either after he was pictured driving on the grass to get round slow moving cars on the pit exit.

“Absolutely terrible,” he said.

“On this track, you have quite a long pit-exit and there are some walls, but on other tracks, if we implement this, you will be driving very slowly on to a straight where people are passing at 300kph plus.

“You are maybe driving at 15, 20kph to make a gap, which I think is extremely dangerous.

“For me, it doesn’t work at all, it just creates even more trouble.

“Look at what was happening [in qualifying], with people going on the grass, including myself to try and pass cars.

“It is just a mess, every single qualifying you have six to eight cars getting noted for driving too slow with the minimum time. I don’t know what we’re trying to achieve.”

