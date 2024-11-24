Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said it is “unquestionable” Max Verstappen is now an all-time great in Formula 1, after sealing his fourth consecutive World Championship in Las Vegas.

Verstappen took a fifth place finish on the night in Sin City, one place ahead of title rival Lando Norris to seal the championship with two races to spare.

Christian Horner: ‘More to come’ from Max Verstappen after fourth straight title

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Norris needed to outscore the Red Bull driver by at least three points if he wanted to keep the title battle mathematically alive heading into next week’s Qatar Grand Prix, but Verstappen finished ahead of the Briton to become only the sixth four-time champion in Formula 1 history.

With Verstappen having been asked about his future on multiple occasions this season, and the Dutch driver having long held ambitions to race outside Formula 1, his longevity has been a topic of conversation in the past – not from a sporting perspective, but from wanting to remain in the paddock.

Given the seismic achievement of four titles in a row at a young age, the Red Bull team principal believes he is not done yet.

“I think there’s still more to come from him, to be honest,” Horner told media including PlanetF1.com after the race.

“He’s only just 27 years of age. I think there’s still, with how hard he pushes himself, I’m sure that there’s still more to come.”

More on the 2024 F1 World Championship

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings after the Las Vegas GP

With Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton tied on seven titles each, time is on Verstappen’s side if he wishes to chase the all-time record of World Championships.

When asked if he believes he can do it, the Red Bull team boss acknowledged that chasing such a goal would not just be in the Dutchman’s hands.

“Yeah, for sure, he’s got the capability to do it,” Horner replied.

“That’s dependent on other factors. As you well know in this sport, it’s about man and machine, so we’ve got to make sure that we give him the machinery that’s capable of competing.”

On this achievement in 2024, however, after a flying start to the season, Red Bull and Verstappen have battled against faster teams for much of the year with McLaren and Ferrari having had largely faster packages through much of the season, by consensus of opinion.

Given that, Horner believes the manner of this particular World Championship has put Verstappen among the best Formula 1 has had.

“I think this one is a very special victory, because, obviously, there have been challenges this year,” he explained.

“But I think that Max, he’s scored more than double the amount of race wins than any other driver. He’s won it with two races to go, he’s been head and shoulders the best driver on the grid in Formula 1, and I think what he’s really done this year is absolutely cement his position amongst the greats in the sport.

“I think that both statistically and on the way that he’s driven, that’s unquestionable now.”

Read next: McLaren’s first response as ‘F1 in Max Verstappen era’ after ‘important’ title win