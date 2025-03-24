Christian Horner has agreed with Max Verstappen’s assertion that Liam Lawson would likely find it easier in the Racing Bulls car compared to the Red Bull RB21.

PlanetF1.com understands that Lawson’s seat at Red Bull is already under serious threat after a disastrous start to the F1 2025 season.

Liam Lawson’s future: Will he keep Red Bull seat for Japanese GP?

After falling in Q1 at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Lawson qualified 20th and last for both the sprint and main race in China last weekend.

With Lawson suffering a worse start to his Red Bull career than the likes of Daniil Kvyat, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez, it has been speculated that the team could make a change ahead of the next race in Japan next month.

PlanetF1.com understands that no firm decision has been made as yet on the immediate future of Lawson, who secured a promotion to an F1 2025 Red Bull seat after just 11 appearances for the Racing Bulls (formerly AlphaTauri) junior team across 2023/24.

Speaking to Dutch publication De Telegraaf at the Chinese Grand Prix, Verstappen aired his belief that Lawson would likely be faster in the Racing Bulls VCARB02, which qualified seventh and ninth in the hands of rookie Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda respectively in Shanghai.

He said: “If you look at the difference between the two drivers at the other teams, they are all closer together.

“It also shows that our car is extremely tough.

“I think if you put Liam in the Racing Bulls car, he will go faster. I really think so.

“That car is easier to drive than ours. I also notice that when I talk to Liam.

“Last year, I didn’t think the difference between him and Yuki Tsunoda was that big. Otherwise the team wouldn’t make the choice to put him in at Red Bull either.”

Responding to Verstappen’s remarks, Horner admitted that Lawson would likely find it “easier” to get up to speed in the Racing Bull with the RB21 “a little more edgy” in comparison.

He told media in China: “I think the Racing Bull is a more settled car in terms of it probably is a little more stable on entry.

“It probably has a bit more understeer in that car and therefore is easier to adapt to but you can see the difference in pace in the cars on a longer stint.

“But I think in terms of finding the limit in a car that has inherent understeer, it is always going to be easier than finding the limit in a car that is a little more edgy.”

Tsunoda was overlooked for a Red Bull seat for 2025 despite outqualifying Lawson at all six races the pair contested as team-mates at the end of 2024.

The Japanese driver enjoyed his first Red Bull Racing outing at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi just days before the signing of Lawson was announced, with Tsunoda claiming that last year’s title-winning RB20 car “suits my driving style.”

Tsunoda appeared to put himself forward as a candidate to replace Lawson ahead of his home race at Suzuka, commenting after qualifying that he would be “100 per cent” ready to step into the Red Bull from Japan as “the car is faster.”

Asked if he is worried by Tsunoda’s comments after the race, Lawson said: “Not really. He can honestly say whatever he wants.

“I’ve raced him for years, raced him in junior categories and beat him. And I did in F1 as well, so he can say whatever he wants.”

Lawson’s latest remarks came after claimed that Tsunoda has “had his time” after missing out on a Red Bull seat last winter.

Asked if he had any sympathy for Tsunoda ahead of the Chinese GP weekend, he told the Telegraph: “Honestly? No.

“You can’t in this sport. And anyway, if I look back over our career, I was team-mates with him in F3 and I beat him. In Euro Formula I was team-mates with him in New Zealand and I beat him there.

“And then in F1 last season I think, honestly, if I look at all the times he got promoted instead of me in those early years, then no.

“He’s had his time. Now it’s my time.”

